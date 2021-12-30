List of fun New Years Eve festivities around Lake Geneva, including a ball drop in East Troy

Time to put 2021 in the rear-view and celebrate the future in style.

Various New Year’s Eve and Day events are scheduled Friday and Saturday, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, 2022, throughout the Lake Geneva area.

From sophisticated galas to casual affairs, there are numerous options to enjoy a fun, safe holiday this weekend.

Note: Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, The Abbey Resort, Lake Lawn Resort and other area resorts have guests-only New Year’s Eve and Day events. Check their websites for more information.

Below are the holiday events accessible to the general public.

New Year’s Eve

Noon Year’s Party — Dec. 31, 10 a.m., Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, Town of Geneva.

Get a head start on the celebration here, with free Bloody Marys from 10 to 11 a.m. Countdown and toast to celebrate the new year at noon.

Reflections — Dec. 31, Rosewood, 2484 County Road O South, Delavan, rosewoodwi.com.

Cocktails, meal and a musical performance by Mark & Gretch Hladish with Jennifer Mitchell. Shows start at 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The 11:30 a.m. “New Year’s at Noon” show features a meal at 12:30 p.m. An approximately 70-minute show begins at 2 p.m. Tickets $59.95.

The “New Year’s Gala” show has cocktails and cheese board in bar/theater at 6:30 p.m. Dinner at 7:30 p.m. Dessert and show 9 p.m. Video dance party 10:10 p.m. Countdown and toast at midnight. Tickets $69.95.

Visit website to purchase tickets and for full menu.

New Year’s Eve at Pier 290 — Dec. 31, 4:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. See Pier 290’s Facebook page or call 262-245-2100.

Full menu featuring specialty items just for New Year’s.

Live music by D’Lite Duo 4 to 7 p.m., Whalen & Company 8 p.m. to midnight. Champagne toast at midnight.

Intimate lakeside igloo dining, with $150 rental fee for one hour 45 minutes with full menu.

New Year Golden Gala — Dec. 31, 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, 262-248-4700, bakerhouse1885.com.

It’s a gold-themed New Year’s Eve experience, starting with a five-course menu by Chef Nic Holm from 5 to 9 p.m. Return2Soul performs Motown, soul and funk classics at 9 p.m. Champagne toast at midnight.

There will also be bonfires and firepit-warmed “Fancy Shanties.” Warming station is in the Boiler Room, Baker’s lower-level bar.

Those wearing their best gold attire receive a signature Golden Martini. Cost is $45 per person, party only, or $125 per person for the dinner and the party.

Reservations required for dinner and party option.

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet — Dec. 31, 5 to 11 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com, 262-728-7950.

Menu includes salads, Wisconsin cheese and sausage, a carving station and numerous entrees and desserts. Visit website for full menu. Cost $79 adults, $45 ages 4 to 12. Reservations required. Call for reservations.

New Year’s Eve & Day parties — The Annex Grill & Spirits, 39918 93rd St., Bloomfield.

On Dec. 31, early toast at 5 p.m. and countdown to 2022 at midnight. Karaoke 9 p.m. On Jan. 1, Billy Garner performs at 3 p.m. during the Annex New Year’s Day party.

New Year’s Eve Reopening Celebration at the Riviera Ballroom — Dec. 31, 6 p.m. to midnight, the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, riviera.eventbrite.com.

Ring in the New Year with Swing Nouveau Orchestra while benefitting the Lake Geneva Rotary Club and the future Never Say Never Playland.

Appetizers at 6 p.m. Dinner at 7 p.m. Cash bar, silent auction, free parking throughout the city of Lake Geneva. Tickets $75 each.

NYE at Maxwell Mansion: Murder at the Masquerade — Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., Maxwell Mansion, 304 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva, staymaxwell.com.

Music, murder and a masquerade ball. Take part in an interactive murder mystery while enjoying music in the Crystal Ballroom, hors d’oeuvres, signature NYE cocktails and a glass of complimentary champagne at midnight.

Tickets $125, with limited availability, or stay at Maxwell to be a VIP guest. Visit website to purchase tickets and for more details.

Steak and Shrimp New Year’s Eve Dinner Party — Dec. 31, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., The End Zone Sports Bar and Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan.

Steak and shrimp dinner $25. Champagne toast and ball drop at midnight. Live music by Johnny B.

New Year’s Eve Bayou Bash — Dec. 31, dinner at 7:30 p.m., dancing and concert 9 p.m., Geneva National Clubhouse, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com.

Event starts with a Creole-inspired buffet featuring crawfish, oysters, blackened shrimp and more. Then, dance the Alligator Stomp to music by Underground Sound Jazz, have late-night snacks and drinks at the bubble bar.

Tickets $108.05 for dinner, dancing and concert, or $52.09 for just dancing and the concert. Visit website to purchase tickets and more details.

New Year’s Eve Party — Dec. 31, 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Alpine Valley Resort Bistro, W2501 County Road D, Elkhorn, alpinevalleyresort.com. A band will perform live music.

New Year’s Eve Party — Dec. 31, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Seafood, dancing, midnight champagne toast, live music by Close Call until midnight.

Hollywood NYE Party — Dec. 31, 8 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan, 262-725-6747. Dress as your favorite Hollywood star, toast the New Year.

New Year’s Eve Bash — Dec. 31, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Thumb’s Up, 260 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Free beads, hats and noise makers while DJ Daximus will provide the music until the wee hours of the morning.

Glow in the Dark New Year’s Eve Party — Dec. 31, 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Raffles, giveaways, champagne toast at midnight. Music by DJ Dubble D.

East Troy NYE Ball Drop — Dec. 31, 9 p.m., Village Square Park, 2881 Main St., East Troy, easttroy.org/events.

Light displays, beverage bar, games and a DJ at this event coordinated with the final East Troy Lights presentation of the season (see this week’s Happenings).

It all culminates with a New Year’s Eve ball drop at midnight.

New Year’s Day

New Year’s Day Brunch — Saturday, Jan. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort, theabbeyresort.com.

Menu includes seafood, farmer’s market, omelet and carving stations and numerous desserts and specialties. Visit website for full menu. Cost is $45 adults, $20 ages 4 to 12.

New Year’s Day Champagne Brunch — Jan. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com, 262-728-7950.

Visit website for full menu. Cost $63 adults, $23 ages 12 and younger. Reservations required. Call for reservations.

New Year’s Day Dinner — Jan. 1 5 to 9 p.m., Geneva Ballroom at Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com, 262-728-7950.

Visit website for full menu. Cost $65 adults, $24 ages 12 and younger. Reservations required. Call for reservations.

