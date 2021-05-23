Live concerts return to Racine Zoo

RACINE — Live music returns to the Racine Zoo this summer.
The zoo recently released its lineup for three concert series — Music at the Zoo, Animal Crackers and Animal Crackers Jr.
“After a year of no music, we are back! We are so excited for all three of our concert series this year,” said Beth Heidorn, the zoo’s executive director.
Heidorn said concerts will be done safely to bring everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks, “and more importantly, music.”
The concerts benefit the zoo and its animals, she said.
The 2021 live music season at Racine Zoo is drawing in artists from progressive rock, pop, reggae, jazz and children’s music.
For the Animal Crackers series, individual tickets are $30 per person, online only. A season ticket, good for entry into all four shows, is $75 per person.
Following is the 2021 Animal Crackers schedule. Shows are Wednesdays. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Shows begin at 7 p.m.
July 21 — Cindy Bradley
Aug. 4 — Chicago Tribute Anthology
Aug. 18 — Adam Hawley
Sept. 1 — The Flat Cats
The Animal Crackers Jr. series has its shows on Fridays. Doors open 6 p.m., shows start at 7 p.m. Online ticket prices are $15 per person for ages 3 and older. Ages 2 and younger are free, but still need a ticket for entry.
Animal Crackers Jr. features:
July 23 — Ralph’s World
Aug. 20 — Imagination Movers
For Music at the Zoo shows, doors open 5:30 p.m. Concerts begin at 7 p.m.
Online, tickets are $30 per person, or $80 for a season ticket, which allows entry into all three Music at the Zoo concerts.
The Music at the Zoo schedule is:
Sept. 3 — Johnny Russler and the Beach Bum Band
Sept. 4 — Dancing Queen
Sept. 5 — Petty Union
All tickets purchased for concerts in 2020 will be honored in 2021 for Animal Crackers and Animal Crackers Jr.
For complete details, including more about the artists booked to perform, visit racinezoo.org. Email info@racinezoo.org with questions.
Due to capacity restrictions, there is limited stock on tickets.
PHOTOS: Who's performing at the Racine Zoo this summer?
With three concert series scheduled for summer 2021, it's safe to say live music is back at the Racine Zoo.
Below are most of the performers booked for shows at the zoo. For a full rundown and to purchase tickets, visit racinezoo.org.