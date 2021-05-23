Live concerts return to Racine Zoo

RACINE — Live music returns to the Racine Zoo this summer.

The zoo recently released its lineup for three concert series — Music at the Zoo, Animal Crackers and Animal Crackers Jr.

“After a year of no music, we are back! We are so excited for all three of our concert series this year,” said Beth Heidorn, the zoo’s executive director.

Heidorn said concerts will be done safely to bring everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks, “and more importantly, music.”

The concerts benefit the zoo and its animals, she said.

The 2021 live music season at Racine Zoo is drawing in artists from progressive rock, pop, reggae, jazz and children’s music.

For the Animal Crackers series, individual tickets are $30 per person, online only. A season ticket, good for entry into all four shows, is $75 per person.

Following is the 2021 Animal Crackers schedule. Shows are Wednesdays. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Shows begin at 7 p.m.

July 21 — Cindy Bradley

Aug. 4 — Chicago Tribute Anthology