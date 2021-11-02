Live & in person: Keefe Kares Celebration returns Nov. 5 at Geneva National

TOWN OF GENEVA — The Seventh Annual Keefe Kares Celebration brings the event back to its in-person roots.

The celebration is Friday, Nov. 5, at Geneva National Resort and Club, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Geneva National is located at 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., town of Geneva.

The annual community fundraiser includes a silent and live auction, and a paddle raise. There will be entertainment by renowned magician Tristan Crist as Keefe Kares shines a spotlight on some of the local nonprofit organizations.

The celebration will also be simultaneously broadcast as a livestream event.

“We’re always excited to hold our annual Keefe Kares Celebration, and we’re even more excited to be back in-person for our event, while also still offering a virtual option for those who cannot join us at Geneva National,” said Tom Keefe, president and CEO of Keefe Real Estate. “With everything that has happened across the world over the past year, it’s important for us to continue to bring much needed assistance to those in our local community.”

The Keefe Kares Foundation, the charitable arm of Keefe Real Estate, set this year’s theme as “Home is Where the Heart Is,” as the focus is on supporting area homeless shelters.