Live music: Aug. 12-23, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Byrd Brothers 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Sally Olson & Ned Mills, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. The Carpenters tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, Aug. 13
The Mike Stone Trio 7 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Sally Olson & Ned Mills, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.
D’lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.
Friday, Aug. 14
Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Matthew Adam 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
U Fest, featuring Wavie D, Worldwide DG and Que the Young C.E.O., 6 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $30.
LUDY 6 to 9 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
The Brothers Quinn 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Southbound 8:30 to 11:45 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Bahama Bob 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
LUDY & Dave 2 to 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Indigo Canyon 3 to 6:30 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Brother K Band 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery.
Roundabouts 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Jestin Jay Trio 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Back Country Roads 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Perpetual Commotion 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Cole Brandt 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Courtney & Chris 2 to 5 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Sunset on the Patio with Anderlik, Otto & Church 5 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan.
Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Monday, Aug. 17
Patio Blues on the Bend, featuring Glenn Davis, Jim Schoberg and more, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s Pepperoni Pub, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Gritman and Moran 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Landing 1841, 3640 Bieneman Road, Burlington.
Michael Woelful 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Friday, Aug. 21
Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn.
1703 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
Mostly Water 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
Whiskey Angel 8:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Blues on the Bay with The Beaux 2 to 5 p.m, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan.
Tim Castle & Dale Sellers 4 to 8 p.m., The Rivalry Bar, 232 N. Main St., Burlington.
Squad 51 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery.
Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery.
Frank Whiting & Friends 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Indigo Canyon 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Gebel Girls 7 to 9 p.m. Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Marr’lo 8 p.m. to midnight, Pier 290.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
South State 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., DJ’s In The Drink.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Mark Harrison 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Sunset on the Patio with Derrick Procell 5 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan.
