Live music: Aug. 12-23, 2020
Live music

Live music: Aug. 12-23, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Byrd Brothers 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Sally Olson & Ned Mills, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. The Carpenters tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Thursday, Aug. 13

The Mike Stone Trio 7 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Sally Olson & Ned Mills, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

D’lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, Aug. 14

Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Matthew Adam 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

U Fest, featuring Wavie D, Worldwide DG and Que the Young C.E.O., 6 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $30.

LUDY 6 to 9 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6246 Highway 12, Elkhorn.

The Brothers Quinn 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Southbound 8:30 to 11:45 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Bahama Bob 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

LUDY & Dave 2 to 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Indigo Canyon 3 to 6:30 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Brother K Band 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery.

Roundabouts 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Jestin Jay Trio 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Back Country Roads 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Perpetual Commotion 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Cole Brandt 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Courtney & Chris 2 to 5 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.

Sunset on the Patio with Anderlik, Otto & Church 5 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan.

Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Monday, Aug. 17

Patio Blues on the Bend, featuring Glenn Davis, Jim Schoberg and more, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s Pepperoni Pub, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Wednesday, Aug. 19

Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West.

Thursday, Aug. 20

Gritman and Moran 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Landing 1841, 3640 Bieneman Road, Burlington.

Michael Woelful 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Friday, Aug. 21

Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn.

1703 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.

Mostly Water 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Whiskey Angel 8:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Aug. 22

Blues on the Bay with The Beaux 2 to 5 p.m, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan.

Tim Castle & Dale Sellers 4 to 8 p.m., The Rivalry Bar, 232 N. Main St., Burlington.

Squad 51 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery.

Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery.

Frank Whiting & Friends 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Indigo Canyon 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Gebel Girls 7 to 9 p.m. Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Marr’lo 8 p.m. to midnight, Pier 290.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

South State 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Sunday, Aug. 23

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Mark Harrison 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

Sunset on the Patio with Derrick Procell 5 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan.

