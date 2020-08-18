Live music: Aug. 19-30, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, Aug. 20
Gritman and Moran 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Landing 1841, 3640 Bieneman Road, Burlington.
Michael Woelful 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Friday, Aug. 21
Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Glenn Davis 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
1703 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Mostly Water 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
Whiskey Angel 8:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Blues on the Bay with The Beaux 2 to 5 p.m, The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan.
Tim Castle & Dale Sellers 4 to 8 p.m., The Rivalry Bar, 232 N. Main St., Burlington.
Squad 51 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Frank Whiting & Friends 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Indigo Canyon 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
RICO 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell. Santana tribute.
Gebel Girls 7 to 9 p.m. Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Marr’lo 8 p.m. to midnight, Pier 290.
PB&J 8 p.m. to midnight, Kip & Deb’s Tavern, 184 Park Ave., Sharon.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
South State 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., DJ’s In The Drink.
Sunday, Aug. 23
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Mark Harrison 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Sunset on the Patio with Derrick Procell 5 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan.
Monday, Aug. 24
Miles Over Mountain Duo 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Patio Blues on the Bend with Glenn Davis, Jim Schoberg and others 5:30 p.m., Sperino’s Pepperoni Pub, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Byrd Brothers 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West.
Thursday, Aug. 27
On the Border 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. The Eagles tribute.
Friday, Aug. 28
Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn.
Kevin Kennedy 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290.
Glenn Davis & the Blues Commission 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell.
On the Border 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. The Eagles tribute.
Dollar Giraffes 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
The Gravity of Youth 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Petty Union 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell. Tom Petty tribute.
On the Border 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. The Eagles tribute.
Blue Steel 7 to 11 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
South State 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunset on the Patio with Big Al & Jimbo 5 to 9 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan.
