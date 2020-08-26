Live music: Aug. 26-Sept. 6, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Byrd Brothers 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, Aug. 27
On the Border 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. The Eagles tribute.
Friday, Aug. 28
Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Jim Schoberg & JJV Jazz Trio 6 to 9 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6426 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Fender Bender 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Kevin Kennedy 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Glenn Davis & the Blues Commission 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.
On the Border 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. The Eagles tribute.
Dollar Giraffes 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
PB&J 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Hub Lounge, 15 N. Ayer St., Harvard, Illinois.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
DNA 2 to 5 p.m., patio at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Darryl Markette 4 to 7 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
The Gravity of Youth 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Sneezy 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.
Petty Union 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell. Tom Petty tribute.
On the Border 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. The Eagles tribute.
Blue Steel 7 to 11 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
LUDY 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Pier 290.
Eclectic Red 8 to 10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
South State 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunset on the Patio with Big Al & Jimbo 5 to 9 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan.
Monday, Aug. 31
Patio Blues on the Bend with Glenn Davis, Jim Schoberg and more 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s Pepperoni Pub, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Hot Nuts 6 p.m., Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West.
Thursday, Sept. 3
D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.
Friday, Sept. 4
Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn.
Kevin Kennedy 6 to 9 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6426 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Big Al Wetzel 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.
Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Fleetwood Mac tribute.
Two Beer Tommy 8 to 11:45 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House.
Erica Renee 4 to 7 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Phil Calkins 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Brother K 5 to 8 p.m., the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort.
Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Fleetwood Mac tribute.
The Gravity of Youth 5 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake.
Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 to 11 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Squad 51 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Karen Shook 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Sweetland 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House.
Gerald and Camille 2 to 5 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
The Beaux 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort.
Tony Ocean 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Zachary Stevenson 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Buddy Holly tribute.
