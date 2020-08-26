 Skip to main content
Live music: Aug. 26-Sept. 6, 2020
Live music

Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Byrd Brothers 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Thursday, Aug. 27

On the Border 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. The Eagles tribute.

Friday, Aug. 28

Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Jim Schoberg & JJV Jazz Trio 6 to 9 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6426 Highway 12, Elkhorn.

Fender Bender 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Kevin Kennedy 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Glenn Davis & the Blues Commission 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

On the Border 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. The Eagles tribute.

Dollar Giraffes 8 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

PB&J 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Hub Lounge, 15 N. Ayer St., Harvard, Illinois.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

DNA 2 to 5 p.m., patio at The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Darryl Markette 4 to 7 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

The Gravity of Youth 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Sneezy 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 Highway ES, East Troy.

Petty Union 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell. Tom Petty tribute.

On the Border 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. The Eagles tribute.

Blue Steel 7 to 11 p.m., Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.

LUDY 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Pier 290.

Eclectic Red 8 to 10 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

South State 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunset on the Patio with Big Al & Jimbo 5 to 9 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan.

Monday, Aug. 31

Patio Blues on the Bend with Glenn Davis, Jim Schoberg and more 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s Pepperoni Pub, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Hot Nuts 6 p.m., Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West.

Thursday, Sept. 3

D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, Sept. 4

Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn.

Kevin Kennedy 6 to 9 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6426 Highway 12, Elkhorn.

Big Al Wetzel 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Fleetwood Mac tribute.

Two Beer Tommy 8 to 11:45 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House.

Erica Renee 4 to 7 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Phil Calkins 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Brother K 5 to 8 p.m., the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort.

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Fleetwood Mac tribute.

The Gravity of Youth 5 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake.

Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 to 11 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Squad 51 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Sept. 6

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Karen Shook 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Sweetland 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House.

Gerald and Camille 2 to 5 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

The Beaux 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort.

Tony Ocean 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Zachary Stevenson 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Buddy Holly tribute.

