Live music: Aug. 5-16, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff Walski 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, Aug. 6
The MilBillies 5:30 to 9 p.m., The Landing 1841, 3640 Bieneman Road, Burlington.
Michael Woelful 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
D’lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.
Friday, Aug. 7
Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House.
Big Al Wetzel 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Jake Warne 2 to 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Darryl Markette 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
The Beaux Band 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Collins County 5 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
The Westerlees 5 to 8 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Jeff Walski 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
Jeff Walski 3 to 6 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Byrd Brothers 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Sally Olson & Ned Mills, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. The Carpenters tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West.
Thursday, Aug. 13
The Mike Stone Trio 7 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Sally Olson & Ned Mills, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.
D’lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.
Friday, Aug. 14
Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn.
D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Southbound 8:30 to 11:45 p.m., Herner's Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Bahama Bob 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy's Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
LUDY 2 to 6 p.m., Pier 290. Special guest: Dave Mehner.
Indigo Canyon 3 to 6:30 p.m., Mars Resort.
Brother K Band 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Perpetual Commotion 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger's Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
Courtney & Chris 2 to 5 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Herner's Hideaway.
