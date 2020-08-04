You are the owner of this article.
Live music: Aug. 5-16, 2020
Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Walski 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Thursday, Aug. 6

The MilBillies 5:30 to 9 p.m., The Landing 1841, 3640 Bieneman Road, Burlington. 

Michael Woelful 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

D’lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, Aug. 7

Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House.

Big Al Wetzel 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Jake Warne 2 to 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Darryl Markette 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

The Beaux Band 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Collins County 5 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington. 

The Westerlees 5 to 8 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Jeff Walski 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.

Jeff Walski 3 to 6 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Wednesday, Aug. 12

Byrd Brothers 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion. 

Sally Olson & Ned Mills, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. The Carpenters tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West.

Thursday, Aug. 13

The Mike Stone Trio 7 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva. 

Sally Olson & Ned Mills, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

D’lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, Aug. 14

Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Southbound 8:30 to 11:45 p.m., Herner's Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City. 

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Aug. 15

Bahama Bob 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy's Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

LUDY 2 to 6 p.m., Pier 290. Special guest: Dave Mehner

Indigo Canyon 3 to 6:30 p.m., Mars Resort.

Brother K Band 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Perpetual Commotion 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger's Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield. 

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Aug. 16

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.

Courtney & Chris 2 to 5 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.

Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Herner's Hideaway.

