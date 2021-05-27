Live music, biker fun at Walworth County Fairgrounds June 4-6

ELKHORN — Racing, biker games and live music are just some of the aspects of the first ever Rustic Road Rally.
The three-day event is set for Friday through Sunday, June 4 to 6, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
The rally was created by the Rustic Road Riders, which started in 2008.
Joshua Macara’s son, Aiden, was born with a life-threatening health condition. Now 13 years old, Aiden is still alive, thanks to the hard work of doctors, nurses and staff at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. But Joshua knew couldn’t give financially to support the team at the hospital.
Bringing together his love of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and a few thousand friends, Joshua created the Rustic Road Run in 2015.
To date, the run has given $70,000 to the hospital.
Rustic Road Riders, a 501©(3) non-profit, has volunteered at Ronald McDonald House and at the Elkhorn food pantry.
The group has also run winter coat drives, built a handicap ramp for a child, donated and installed a furnace for a veteran, served a holiday meal and participated in local Christmas parades.
Rally schedule
Hours Friday, June 4, are from 4 to 11 p.m., with the following activities.
Biker games, qualifying rounds — 4 to 8 p.m.
Arm wrestling for the Children’s Hospital — 5 p.m.
PF & The Flatheads perform on the Main Stage — 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Under Siege performs on the Park Stage — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Gimme Skynyrd, a Lynyrd Skynyd tribute, on the Main Stage — 8:30 to 11 p.m.
On Saturday, June 5, the 7th Annual Rustic Road Run starts at 8 a.m. Rally hours are 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. At the rally are:
Biker games, qualifying rounds — 8 to 10 a.m.
Chopper show — 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Cesare & The Spicy Croutons perform on the Park Stage — noon to 1 p.m.
Live music to be announced for the Main Stage — 1 to 3 p.m.
Breaking Cadence on the Park Stage — 3 to 5 p.m.
Biker games, finals — 5 to 7 p.m.
Hungry Williams on the Main Stage — 5 to 7 p.m.
Beard contest — 5:30 p.m.
Petty Union, a Tom Petty tribute, Park Stage — 7 to 9 p.m.
Pin-up contest — 7:30 p.m.
Nitetrain, a Guns & Roses tribute act, Main Stage — 9 to 11 p.m.
On Sunday, June 6, hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Schedule:
High Voltage Half-Mile at the Rustic Road Rally — Noon.
Lines of Loyalty perform on the Park Stage — Noon to 1 p.m.
Don Collins & the Night Shift on the Main Stage — 1 to 3 p.m.
For the rally, there are various ticket packages, starting at $8 per ticket to enter for one day of the event.
Visit rusticroadriders.com of the Rustic Road Riders Facebook page for more details.