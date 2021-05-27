Live music, biker fun at Walworth County Fairgrounds June 4-6

ELKHORN — Racing, biker games and live music are just some of the aspects of the first ever Rustic Road Rally.

The three-day event is set for Friday through Sunday, June 4 to 6, at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.

The rally was created by the Rustic Road Riders, which started in 2008.

Joshua Macara’s son, Aiden, was born with a life-threatening health condition. Now 13 years old, Aiden is still alive, thanks to the hard work of doctors, nurses and staff at the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. But Joshua knew couldn’t give financially to support the team at the hospital.

Bringing together his love of Harley-Davidson motorcycles and a few thousand friends, Joshua created the Rustic Road Run in 2015.

To date, the run has given $70,000 to the hospital.

Rustic Road Riders, a 501©(3) non-profit, has volunteered at Ronald McDonald House and at the Elkhorn food pantry.

The group has also run winter coat drives, built a handicap ramp for a child, donated and installed a furnace for a veteran, served a holiday meal and participated in local Christmas parades.

Rally schedule