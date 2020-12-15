Live music: Dec. 16-27, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. Email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net to list an upcoming show here.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Dec. 18
Georgia Rae 5 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Zaido Cruz 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Geoff & Andy 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Michael Woelfel 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Gregg Pitts performs “James Taylor Christmas” 2 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com to purchase tickets.
Un-Hich’d 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Mike Stone Duo 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Mark Soriano and Luke Cerny 7 p.m., Brews & Tunes live stream event. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.
Merlot Avenue 7 to 11 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Don Wiggins 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Walski Brothers 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.
Friday, Dec. 25
Steel Drum 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizzeria & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Barels & Walski 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Simple 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Chris Kohn 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizzeria & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches.
