Live music: Dec. 9-20, 2020
Live music

Live music: Dec. 9-20, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. Email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net to list an upcoming show here.

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Dec. 10

Tim O’Grady 6 p.m., Bubba’s Brickyard, 217 N. Pine St., Burlington.

Friday, Dec. 11

Eclectic Red and Tim O’Grady 6 to 9 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.

Chicago Rewired plays A Chicago Christmas 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets start at $52.

Big Al Wetzel Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Dec. 12

Rock Central presents The House Band 1 to 3 p.m., The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan. Performance at Deck the Halls meat raffle fundraiser. Visit Rock Central’s Facebook page for details.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Jess Piano 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Miles Over Mountains and the MilBillies 6 to 10 p.m., Brews & Tunes Barn Burner Edition live stream event. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.

Ludy 7 to 10 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Big Al Wetzel Band 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Cork N Classics 7 to 11 p.m., The Village Tap, 1489 Mill St., Lyons.

Jonny B 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Chicago Rewired plays A Chicago Christmas 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets start at $52.

Chris Kohn 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

Blame the Drummer 8 to 11 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Dec. 13

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m. at Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.

Friday, Dec. 18

Georgia Rae 5 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Zaido Cruz 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery + Geneva Lake Distilling, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Eclectic Red 6 to 9 p.m., Whiskey Ranch.

Michael Woelfel 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Would You Kindly? 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Mark Soriano and Luke Cerny 7 p.m., Brews & Tunes live stream event. Visit Wise Farm Productions Facebook page for details.

Merlot Avenue 7 to 11 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Don Wiggins 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Walski Brothers 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m., Red Dogs Sandwiches.

