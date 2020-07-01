Live music: July 1-12, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, July 1
Byrd Brothers 5 to 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Blood, Sweat & Tears tribute. Live tickets $52 to $74. Virtual ticket $22. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, July 2
Jeff Walski 6:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Chicago tribute. Live tickets $52 to $74. Virtual ticket $22. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Friday, July 3
Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Sweetland 6 to 10 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
Claire Kelly 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar and Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Chicago tribute. Live tickets $52 to $74. Virtual ticket $22. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 4
Claire Kelly noon to 3 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Wise Jennings 3 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Beaux Band 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery, Lake Lawn Resort.
Dirty Canteen 5 to 9 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Paulie & the Poorboys 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, July 5
Cork N Classics 2 to 5 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort.
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Chicago tribute. Live tickets $52 to $74. Virtual ticket $22. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Monday, July 6
Claire Kelly 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar and Grill.
Wednesday, July 8
The Gravity of Youth 5 to 8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Jeff Walski 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar and Grill.
Friday, July 10
Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio.
Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 11
Claire Kelly noon to 3 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House.
The Gravity of Youth 3 to 6 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Squad 51 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery, Lake Lawn Resort.
Frank & Friends 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Jeff Trudell 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
South State 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.
LOL 8:30 to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway.
Glenn Davis 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Sunday, July 12
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
