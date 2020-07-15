Live music: July 15-26, 2020
Live music

Live music: July 15-26, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, July 15

Dan McGuire 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Thursday, July 16

A Rose Among Thorns 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Frank Whiting 5:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Michael Woelful 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

D’lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, July 17

Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Algae Duo 4 to 8 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Bree Morgan 5 to 8 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Free outdoor drive-in concert.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Sounds of Summer 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, July 18

Cole Brandt 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

The Joe Stamm Band Acoustic Trio 1 to 4 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.

The Gravity of Youth 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Doghouse Roses 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Kenny and the Night Owls 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

The Britins 7 to 9 p.m., Phoenix Park, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan.

Jeff Walski 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Sounds of Summer 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 to 11 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.

South State 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, July 19

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.

The Beaux Band 2 to 6 p.m., The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan.

Harlan Jefferson 5 to 9 p.m., Rosewood, 24848 County Road O, Delavan. Admission $10.

Monday, July 20

Patio Blues on the Bend featuring Glenn Davis, Jim Schoberg and more 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s Pepperoni Pub, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Tuesday, July 21

Grant Milliren 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Wednesday, July 22

Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West.

Thursday, July 23

Lauren Hayes 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center.

D’lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, July 24

Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio.

Jeff Walski 6 to 10 p.m., Gordy’s Marine, 320 Lake St., Fontana.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, July 25

Claire Kelly noon to 3 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Tallan noon to 4 p.m., Whiskey Ranch patio, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.

The Gravity of Youth 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery, Lake Lawn Resort.

A Touch of Gray 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Lara Bell 5 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, free outdoor drive-in concert.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West.

Barels & Walski 6 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Clove 9:30 p.m., Lindey’s On Beulah, W1340 Beach Road, East Troy.

Sunday, July 26

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.

Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House.

Jeff Walski 3 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Claire Kelly 5 to 9 p.m., Rosewood. Admission $10.

+20 On the Geneva Lake Shore Path: Part 1

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Grant Imahara, host of 'MythBusters,' has passed away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics