Live music: July 22-Aug. 2, 2020

Wednesday, July 22

Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Thursday, July 23

Lauren Hayes 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center, Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Busker Band 5:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

D’lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, July 24

Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Blue Rhythm Duo 5:30 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Karen Shook & Jim Seidel 5:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Jeff Walski 6 to 10 p.m., Gordy’s Marine, 320 Lake St., Fontana.

Tony Ocean & Bill Serritella 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Big Al Wetzel Band Duo 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

PB&J 7 to 11 p.m. Kip & Deb’s Tavern, 184 Park Ave., Sharon.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, July 25

DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Claire Kelly noon to 3 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Tallan noon to 4 p.m., Whiskey Ranch patio, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.

Cole Brandt 1 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

EcoLimes 4 to 7 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce Resort, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

The Gravity of Youth 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

A Touch of Gray 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Lara Bell 5 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House. Free drive-in outdoor concert.

Boys and Toys 5 to 8:30 p.m., Countryside Pub, 8225 McHenry St., Burlington.

Lara Bell 5 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. free outdoor drive-in concert.

Spare Change Trio 5:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Barels & Walski 6 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Rave Up 6 to 10 p.m., The Annex, 39918 93rd St., Powers Lake.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, July 26

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.

Billy Farmer 12:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Smooth Blues Band 3 to 7 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.

Jeff Walski 3 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Claire Kelly 5 to 9 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 Highway O, Delavan. Admission $10.

Jestin Jay Trio 5:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Tuesday, July 28

Big Al Wetzel Band 4 to 8 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill.

Indigo Canyon 5:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Wednesday, July 29

Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck 5:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Byrd Brothers 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Elvis Presley tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West.

Thursday, July 30

Joey Halbur 5:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

D’lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, July 31

Cole Brandt 4 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn.

Jeff Walski 5:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

Mistaken Identity 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House.

Brother K Band 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery.

The Fourcast 5 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Browns Lake.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Test 1-2 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

Superfuzz 8 p.m. to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Time Machine 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.

Frank Whiting & Friends 3 to 7 p.m., Champ’s Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

Topics