Live music: July 29-Aug. 9, 2020

Wednesday, July 29

Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck 5:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Byrd Brothers 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Elvis Presley tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Thursday, July 30

Joey Halbur 5:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

D’lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, July 31

Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Jeff Walski 5:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

Mistaken Identity 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Aug. 1

Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Brother K Band 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

The Fourcast 5 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

The Gravity of Youth 7 to 10 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Test 1-2 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

Superfuzz 8 p.m. to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway.

Time Machine 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Aug. 2

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.

Frank Whiting & Friends 3 to 7 p.m., Champ’s Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

RC3 3 to 6 p.m., Cattails, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.

Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

Wednesday, Aug. 5

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Jeff Walski 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West.

Thursday, Aug. 6

Michael Woelful 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

D’lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, Aug. 7

Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn.

Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House.

Big Al Wetzel 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

The Lovettes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Aug. 8

Jake Warne 2 to 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Darryl Markette 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

The Beaux Band 5 to 8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort.

The Westerlees 5 to 8 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Jeff Walski 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

The Lovettes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Aug. 9

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.

Jeff Walski 3 to 6 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

