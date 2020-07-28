Live music: July 29-Aug. 9, 2020

Wednesday, July 29
Matt Meyer & Mark Ruck 5:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Byrd Brothers 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Elvis Presley tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, July 30
Joey Halbur 5:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.
D’lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.
Friday, July 31
Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Jeff Walski 5:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.
Mistaken Identity 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Aug. 1
Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
Brother K Band 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
The Fourcast 5 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
The Gravity of Youth 7 to 10 p.m., The Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Test 1-2 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.
Superfuzz 8 p.m. to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway.
Time Machine 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Aug. 2
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
Frank Whiting & Friends 3 to 7 p.m., Champ’s Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
RC3 3 to 6 p.m., Cattails, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.
Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Jeff Walski 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West.
Thursday, Aug. 6
Michael Woelful 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In the Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
D’lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.
Friday, Aug. 7
Cole Brandt 5 to 7 p.m., The Geneva Inn.
Jeff Walski 6 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House.
Big Al Wetzel 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
The Lovettes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Aug. 8
Jake Warne 2 to 6 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Darryl Markette 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
The Beaux Band 5 to 8 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort.
The Westerlees 5 to 8 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Jeff Walski 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
D’lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
The Lovettes 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Aug. 9
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
Jeff Walski 3 to 6 p.m., Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
