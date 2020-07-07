Live music: July 8-19, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, July 8

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Walski 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar and Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Friday, July 10

Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

John Piet 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Kevin Kennedy 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, July 11