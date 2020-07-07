Live music: July 8-19, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, July 8
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Jeff Walski 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar and Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Friday, July 10
Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
John Piet 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Kevin Kennedy 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 11
Claire Kelly noon to 3 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
Cole Brandt 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
The Gravity of Youth 3 to 6 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Squad 51 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Paddlefoot 5 to 8 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Free outdoor drive-in concert.
Frank & Friends 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Sneezy 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Jeff Trudell 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Test 1-2 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
South State 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
LOL 8:30 to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Glenn Davis 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
DJ Mickey 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Gordy’s Boat House.
Sunday, July 12
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Jeff Walski 3 to 7 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Monday, July 13
Patio Blues on the Bend with Glenn Davis, Jim Schoberg and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s Pepperoni Pub, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Wednesday, July 15
Dan McGuire 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Thursday, July 16
Rose Among Thorn 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., by the fountain at Whitewater Arts Alliance, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.
Frank Whiting 5:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Michael Woelful 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Friday, July 17
Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio.
Algae Duo 4 to 8 p.m., Studio Winery.
Bree Morgan 5 to 8 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House. Free outdoor drive-in concert.
Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Sounds of Summer 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 18
Cole Brandt 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
The Joe Stamm Band Acoustic Trio 1 to 4 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.
The Gravity of Youth 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery, Lake Lawn Resort.
Doghouse Roses 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.
Sounds of Summer 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 to 11 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.
South State 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., DJ’s In The Drink.
Sunday, July 19
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Smooth sailing
In the wind
Relax in the shade
Lake living
About Lake Geneva Beach Association
Flowers will greet you
Home with a clock
Sun-kissed splendor
Wild blue
Patches of green
Swingin'
Storybook landscape
Up close
Mythical creature
On the rocks
Can't stop the sun
Private heaven
Tucked away
Small details
Follow the signs
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!