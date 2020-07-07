Live music: July 8-19, 2020
Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, July 8

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Jeff Walski 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar and Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Friday, July 10

Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

John Piet 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Kevin Kennedy 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, July 11

Claire Kelly noon to 3 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Cole Brandt 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

The Gravity of Youth 3 to 6 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Squad 51 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Paddlefoot 5 to 8 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes. Free outdoor drive-in concert.

Frank & Friends 6 to 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Sneezy 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Jeff Trudell 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Test 1-2 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

South State 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

LOL 8:30 to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Glenn Davis 9 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

DJ Mickey 10 p.m. to 2 a.m., Gordy’s Boat House.

Sunday, July 12

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Jeff Walski 3 to 7 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Monday, July 13

Patio Blues on the Bend with Glenn Davis, Jim Schoberg and others 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s Pepperoni Pub, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Wednesday, July 15

Dan McGuire 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Thursday, July 16

Rose Among Thorn 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., by the fountain at Whitewater Arts Alliance, 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

Frank Whiting 5:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Michael Woelful 6 to 9 p.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.

Friday, July 17

Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio.

Algae Duo 4 to 8 p.m., Studio Winery.

Bree Morgan 5 to 8 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House. Free outdoor drive-in concert.

Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Sounds of Summer 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, July 18

Cole Brandt 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

The Joe Stamm Band Acoustic Trio 1 to 4 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.

The Gravity of Youth 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery, Lake Lawn Resort.

Doghouse Roses 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom.

Sounds of Summer 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

The Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 to 11 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.

South State 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., DJ’s In The Drink.

Sunday, July 19

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

