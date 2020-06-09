Live music: June 10-24, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, June 10
The Gravity of Youth 5 to 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Troubadours, a tribute to James Taylor and Carole King, 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, town of Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74, livestream $22. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Thursday, June 11
Troubadours 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74, livestream $22.
Friday, June 12
Steve Weber 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Geoff Howard Duo 6 to 10 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., the Waterfront at the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Troubadours 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74, livestream $22.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, June 13
Emilie Grunfelder noon to 3 p.m., Delavan Lake Yacht Club, 1501 Cedar Point Drive, Delavan.
Andrew Tilander 1 to 5 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.
Cutlass Supreme 6 to 10 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.
Jeff Trudell, 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Troubadours 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74, livestream $22.
Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, June 14
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.
Smooth Blues Band 3 to 7 p.m., the Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Wednesday, June 17
L.A. Byrd 5 to 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Friday, June 19
Don Wiggins 6 to 10 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.
Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., the Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.
Jestin Jay Trio 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.
Saturday, June 20
Bahama Bob 1 to 5 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.
The virtual live music festival “Feed Your Head 2020” starts 3 p.m. On the schedule: Wise Jennings, Earth Mother, Rust Belt, Wurk, the Concrete Roots, Arbor Creek, Jason Kane & The Jive, Old Wolves, Cruisin’ Round, Pete Jive, Flowpoetry, Bobby Zoint and Michael Castle. Visit event’s Facebook page for details.
Four Wheel Drive 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery.
Frank Whiting 6 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Mike Van Dyke 6 to 10 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.
The Gravity of Youth 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
Jeff Trudell, 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Mistaken Identity 8 p.m. to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway.
South State, 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 South Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Sunday, June 21
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Sweetland 1 to 5 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.
The Gravity of Youth 4 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Chinsey 5:30 to 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
“Feed Your Head 2020” runs until 9 p.m. On the schedule: Wise Jennings, Earth Mother, Rust Belt, Wurk, the Concrete Roots, Arbor Creek, Jason Kane & The Jive, Old Wolves, Cruisin’ Round, Pete Jive, Flowpoetry, Bobby Zoint and Michael Castle. Visit event’s Facebook page for details.
Wednesday, June 24
Jeff Trudell 5 to 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
