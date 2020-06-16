Live music: June 17-July 1, 2020
Live music: June 17-July 1, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, June 17

L.A. Byrd 5 to 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, June 19

Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. 

Don Wiggins 6 to 10 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., the Waterfront at the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Jestin Jay Trio 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.

Saturday, June 20

Bahama Bob 1 to 5 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.

The virtual live music festival Feed Your Head 2020 starts 3 p.m. Visit event’s Facebook page for details, including schedule.

Four Eyes 4 p.m., Zenda Tap N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn. 

Four Wheel Drive 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Frank Whiting 6 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Mike Van Dyke 6 to 10 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.

The Gravity of Youth 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.

Jeff Trudell, 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Mistaken Identity 8 p.m. to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

South State, 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 South Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Sunday, June 21

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Sweetland 1 to 5 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.

The Gravity of Youth 4 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Chinsey 5:30 to 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Feed Your Head 2020 continues until 9 p.m. Visit event’s Facebook page for details, including schedule.

Wednesday, June 24

Jeff Trudell 5 to 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Thursday, June 25

Frank Whiting 5:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva. 

Friday, June 26

Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. 

Ecolimes 6 to 10 p.m., Gordy's Boat House.

Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort. 

The British Invasion Years 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, town of Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort. 

Saturday, June 27

Jeff Walski 1 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy's Boat House.

The Brothers Quinn 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy. 

Hannah Sattler 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brewing Co. 

Jeff Trudell 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

The British Invasion Years 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Sunday, June 28

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Bahama Bob 1 to 5 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.

Frank Whiting & Friends 3 to 7 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. 

Wednesday, July 1

Byrd Brothers 5 to 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion. 

Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Blood, Sweat & Tears tribute. Tickets $52 to $74. Virtual ticket $22. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.

Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort. 

