Live music: June 17-July 1, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, June 17
L.A. Byrd 5 to 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, June 19
Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Don Wiggins 6 to 10 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., the Waterfront at the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Jestin Jay Trio 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort.
Saturday, June 20
Bahama Bob 1 to 5 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.
The virtual live music festival Feed Your Head 2020 starts 3 p.m. Visit event’s Facebook page for details, including schedule.
Four Eyes 4 p.m., Zenda Tap N560 Zenda Road, town of Linn.
Four Wheel Drive 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 E. Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Frank Whiting 6 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Mike Van Dyke 6 to 10 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.
The Gravity of Youth 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
Jeff Trudell, 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., the Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Mistaken Identity 8 p.m. to midnight, Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
South State, 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 South Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Sunday, June 21
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Sweetland 1 to 5 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.
The Gravity of Youth 4 to 8 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Chinsey 5:30 to 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Feed Your Head 2020 continues until 9 p.m. Visit event’s Facebook page for details, including schedule.
Wednesday, June 24
Jeff Trudell 5 to 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Thursday, June 25
Frank Whiting 5:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, June 26
Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Ecolimes 6 to 10 p.m., Gordy's Boat House.
Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
The British Invasion Years 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, town of Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, June 27
Jeff Walski 1 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy's Boat House.
The Brothers Quinn 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Hannah Sattler 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck's Brewing Co.
Jeff Trudell 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
The British Invasion Years 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Sunday, June 28
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Bahama Bob 1 to 5 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.
Frank Whiting & Friends 3 to 7 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Wednesday, July 1
Byrd Brothers 5 to 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Blood, Sweat & Tears tribute. Tickets $52 to $74. Virtual ticket $22. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for more details.
Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
