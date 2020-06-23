Live music: June 24-July 8, 2020

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, June 24
Jeff Trudell 5 to 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, June 25
Frank Whiting 5:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, June 26
Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Alyssia Dominguez 6 to 10 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
British Invasion Years 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, town of Delavan. Live tickets $52 to $74. Virtual ticket $22. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, June 27
Jeff Walski 1 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.
Cesare Salad and the Spicy Croutons 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Squad 51 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
The Brothers Quinn 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Hannah Sattler 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
Jeff Trudell 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
British Invasion Years 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Live tickets $52 to $74. Virtual ticket $22. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, June 28
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Bahama Bob 1 to 5 p.m., Shore Shack at Gordy’s Boat House.
Frank Whiting & Friends 3 to 7 p.m., Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Wednesday, July 1
Byrd Brothers 5 to 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Blood, Sweat & Tears tribute. Live tickets $52 to $74. Virtual ticket $22. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Thursday, July 2
Jeff Walski 6:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap.
Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Chicago tribute. Live tickets $52 to $74. Virtual ticket $22. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Friday, July 3
Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio.
Sweetland 6 to 10 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House.
Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Chicago tribute. Live tickets $52 to $74. Virtual ticket $22. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, July 4
Beaux Band 5 to 8 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery, Lake Lawn Resort.
Dirty Canteen 5 to 9 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Paulie & the Poorboys 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Triple D 8 to 11:30 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Sunday, July 5
Cork N Classics 2 to 5 p.m., Papa’s Blue Spruce, W4086 Lake Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Chicago Rewired 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Chicago tribute. Live tickets $52 to $74. Virtual ticket $22. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.
Wednesday, July 8
The Gravity of Youth 5 to 8 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
