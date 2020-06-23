Live music: June 24-July 8, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, June 24

Jeff Trudell 5 to 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, June 25

Frank Whiting 5:30 to 9 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, June 26

Cole Brandt 4 to 6 p.m., The Geneva Inn and Grandview Restaurant patio, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Alyssia Dominguez 6 to 10 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Triple D 6:30 to 11:30 p.m., The Waterfront at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

British Invasion Years 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, town of Delavan. Live tickets $52 to $74. Virtual ticket $22. Visit belfrymusictheatre.com for details.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.