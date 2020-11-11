Live music: Nov. 11-22, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. Email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net to list an upcoming show here.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Nov. 12
Karen Shook 6:30 to 8:45 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Nov. 13
Jeff Walski 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Smooth Blues Band 4 to 8 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.
Friday, Nov. 20
Grimm Brothers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery.
Big Al Wetzel Duo 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Win Noll 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West.
Brews & Tunes live stream show featuring River Valley Rangers 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions or Instrumental Motion Facebook pages for streaming details.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
Video: Kite surfers in Lake Geneva in November
Harry Melges kiteboarding near the shore at Lake Geneva
Harry Melges begins to pump up a giant kite as he prepares to do some kite boarding in Geneva Lake
Charlie Vogel kite surfer on Geneva Lake
Charlie Vogel, left, and Harry Melges pull in a giant kite from Geneva Lake, as the end a round of kite boarding
Spectators watch kite surfing at Riviera Beach
Harry Melges pulls his kite into Geneva Lake as he prepares to do some kite boarding
Harry Melges kite surfing on Geneva Lake
Charlie Vogel eases his kite towards Riviera Beach after a round of kite boarding
Kiteboarding kite up in the air at Lake Geneva
Charlie Vogel returns to Riviera Beach as a finishes a kite boarding lap on Geneva Lake
Harry Melges prepares to wrap up his kite boarding equipment after doing some kite boarding on Geneva Lake
Harry Melges kiteboarding near beach
Charlie Vogel kicks up some water during a lap of kite boarding
Charlie Vogel airborne while kiteboarding in Lake Geneva
Harry Melges kiteboarding in Lake Geneva
Charlie Vogel heads his way back up to Riviera Beach after finishing a kite boarding lap.
Friends watch kiteboarders on Riviera Beach
Charlie Vogel kiteboarder in kite harness
Harry Melges ends of a day of kite boarding on Geneva Lake
Charlie Vogel kiteboarding into the sun Lake Geneva
Charlie Vogel pulls in his kite boarding equipment from Geneva Lake as a he completes an afternoon of kite boarding
Harry Melges kite surfing on warm windy November day
Charlie Vogel, left, and Harry Melges discuss their day of kite boarding on Geneva Lake at Riviera Beach
