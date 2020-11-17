 Skip to main content
Live music: Nov. 18-29, 2020
Live music: Nov. 18-29, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. Email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net to list an upcoming show here.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Nov. 20

Grimm Brothers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

“Sinatra Forever,” featuring Rick Michel, 7 p.m. Virtual show with music of Frank Sinatra. Part of the UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium’s Fan Club Fridays free concert series. Visit the Young Auditorium Facebook page for more details.

Big Al Wetzel Duo 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Win Noll 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Ed Chapman 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Brews & Tunes live stream show featuring River Valley Rangers 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions or Instrumental Motion Facebook pages for streaming details.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

The Oxleys 6 to 9 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.

Friday, Nov. 27

Don Wiggins 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Nov. 28

Tim B 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Brews & Tunes live stream show featuring Dropbear Collective 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions or Instrumental Motion Facebook pages for streaming details.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Chris Kohn 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Time Machine 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Mackenzie O’Brien 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.

