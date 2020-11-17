Live music: Nov. 18-29, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. Email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net to list an upcoming show here.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., Topsy Turvy Brewery, 727 Geneva St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Nov. 20
Grimm Brothers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
“Sinatra Forever,” featuring Rick Michel, 7 p.m. Virtual show with music of Frank Sinatra. Part of the UW-Whitewater Young Auditorium’s Fan Club Fridays free concert series. Visit the Young Auditorium Facebook page for more details.
Big Al Wetzel Duo 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Win Noll 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Ed Chapman 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Brews & Tunes live stream show featuring River Valley Rangers 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions or Instrumental Motion Facebook pages for streaming details.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Kevin Kennedy 10 p.m. Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Nov. 22
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
The Oxleys 6 to 9 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.
Friday, Nov. 27
Don Wiggins 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Nov. 28
Tim B 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Brews & Tunes live stream show featuring Dropbear Collective 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions or Instrumental Motion Facebook pages for streaming details.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Chris Kohn 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Time Machine 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Mackenzie O’Brien 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
