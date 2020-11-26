 Skip to main content
Live music: Nov. 25-Dec. 6, 2020
Live music: Nov. 25-Dec. 6, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. Email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net to list an upcoming show here.

Wednesday, Nov. 25

The Oxleys 6 to 9 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Hip Hop Anonymous 7 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

South State 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.

Friday, Nov. 27

Don Wiggins 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Nov. 28 Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

Tim B 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.

Brews & Tunes live stream show featuring Dropbear Collective 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions or Instrumental Motion Facebook pages for streaming details.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Chris Kohn 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

Time Machine 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Mackenzie O’Brien 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240 West.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m. at Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.

Friday, Dec. 4

Eclectic Red 6 to 9 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.

Dean Z‘s Rockin’ Christmas Show 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74.

Jeff Walski 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Dec. 5

Dean Z‘s Rockin’ Christmas Show at 2 and 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.

Mark Harrison 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Folk Service 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.

Indigo Canyon 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.

Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Dec. 6

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240 West.

Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m. at Red Dogs Sandwiches.

