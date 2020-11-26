Live music: Nov. 25-Dec. 6, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. Email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net to list an upcoming show here.
Wednesday, Nov. 25
The Oxleys 6 to 9 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Hip Hop Anonymous 7 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
South State 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., Ol’ Wisco Bar & Grill, 328 E. Walworth Ave., Delavan.
Friday, Nov. 27
Don Wiggins 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Nov. 28 Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
Tim B 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge, 2001 North Shore Drive, Delavan.
Brews & Tunes live stream show featuring Dropbear Collective 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions or Instrumental Motion Facebook pages for streaming details.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Chris Kohn 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
Time Machine 8 p.m. to midnight, Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Mackenzie O’Brien 9 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240 West.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m. at Red Dogs Sandwiches, 11011 Highway 12, Richmond, Illinois.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.
Friday, Dec. 4
Eclectic Red 6 to 9 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.
Dean Z‘s Rockin’ Christmas Show 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74.
Jeff Walski 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Dec. 5
Dean Z‘s Rockin’ Christmas Show at 2 and 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74.
Mark Harrison 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240 West at The Abbey Resort.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Folk Service 7 to 9 p.m., Delavan Lake Store & Lounge.
Indigo Canyon 8 to 11 p.m., Crafted Pizza & Tap, The Ridge Hotel.
Dirty Canteen 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Dec. 6
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240 West.
Blues jam with Glenn Davis 2 to 6 p.m. at Red Dogs Sandwiches.
The Farmstand, 707 W. Main St., decorated their holiday window display with a variety of items
SoHo Boutique, 875 W. Main St., has placed a Christmas tree in their storefront window
Seasons on the Lake, 757 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window with a fireplace, wishing everyone on a happy Noel and merry Christmas
Riviera lit up at night
Queen Bee Artisan Market, 830 W. Main. St., decorated their windows in the theme of the movie "A Christmas Carole"
Marigold Gift Shop, 725 W. Main St., decorated their storefront window to represent "The Nutcracker"
Jayne Boutique, 771 W. Main St. has a cut-out Santa and Christmas albums and books displayed in its window
Galerie Matisse, 830 Main St., got artistic with its window display this year with a Christmas and large cardboard holiday decorations
Evr Dry Gds, 741 W. Main St., decided to rock out this year with their window display by decorating a Christmas tree with compact discs
Christmas tree, sweaters, hats and scarves are some of the items that can be found in Edie Boutique's holiday window display
C.R. Goodfinds, 731 W. Main St., has flannel shirts and Christmas figurines dresses in other clothing items
Audrey L's on Broad Street, 259 Broad St. decorated its window display with Santas, snowmen and other holiday-related items
