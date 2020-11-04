Live music: Nov. 4-15, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. Email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net to list an upcoming show here.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St. Lake Geneva.
Friday, Nov. 6
Hillbilly Liars 6 to 9 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Brews & Tunes livestream event with Un-Hich’d 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions or Instrumental Motion Facebook pages for more details.
Big Al Wetzel Duo 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Deja Vu 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Red Rabbit 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Indigo Canyon 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Boys and Toys 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.
Friday, Nov. 13
Jeff Walski 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Smooth Blues Band 4 to 8 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Nov. 15
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
