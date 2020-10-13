 Skip to main content
Live music: Oct. 14-25, 2020
Live music: Oct. 14-25, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. Email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net to list an upcoming gig.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Un-Hich’d 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Landing 1841, 3640 Bienaman Road, Burlington.

Friday, Oct. 16

Sawdust Symphony 7 to 10 p.m. Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. 

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Ivy Ford 6 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy. 

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Blame the Drummer 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Indigo Canyon 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar and Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

262: Live from the Lake, featuring IMG Spooks, TMD Twan, Jameson Winter, IMG Casper, Sunny Daze, MTGX100 and DJ Charlie Otto 7 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $27 online, $30 at the door. Doors open 6 p.m.

Lara Bell Duo 7 to 10 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

PB&J 7 to 10 p.m., 10 Pin Pub, 121 Kenosha St., Walworth.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.

Lara Bell 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.

Friday, Oct. 23

Infinite Journey 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Journey tribute. Tickets $52 to $74. 

Big Al Wetzel Duo 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva. 

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West.

Indigo Canyon 6 p.m., The Ridge Hotel. 

Infinite Journey 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Journey tribute. Tickets $52 to $74. 

Lara Bell 8 p.m. Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway St., Richmond, Illinois. 

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.

