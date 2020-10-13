Live music: Oct. 14-25, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. Email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net to list an upcoming gig.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Un-Hich’d 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Landing 1841, 3640 Bienaman Road, Burlington.
Friday, Oct. 16
Sawdust Symphony 7 to 10 p.m. Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Ivy Ford 6 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Blame the Drummer 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Indigo Canyon 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar and Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
262: Live from the Lake, featuring IMG Spooks, TMD Twan, Jameson Winter, IMG Casper, Sunny Daze, MTGX100 and DJ Charlie Otto 7 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $27 online, $30 at the door. Doors open 6 p.m.
Lara Bell Duo 7 to 10 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
PB&J 7 to 10 p.m., 10 Pin Pub, 121 Kenosha St., Walworth.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
Lara Bell 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon.
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.
Friday, Oct. 23
Infinite Journey 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Journey tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Big Al Wetzel Duo 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West.
Indigo Canyon 6 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Infinite Journey 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Journey tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Lara Bell 8 p.m. Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway St., Richmond, Illinois.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
