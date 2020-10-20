Live music: Oct. 21-Nov. 1, 2020

Wednesday, Oct. 21
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Oct. 23
Infinite Journey 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Journey tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Big Al Wetzel Duo 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Glenn Davis noon to 3 p.m., Wilson’s Farm Meats Inc., 406 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
South State 1 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.
Wait, What? 2 p.m. Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Glenn Davis 4:30 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West.
Indigo Canyon 6 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
LUDY 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Infinite Journey 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Journey tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Lara Bell 8 p.m. Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway St., Richmond, Illinois.
Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Oct. 25
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
The Mike Stone Trio noon, Apple Barn Orchard & Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
The Boxers 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Simon & Garfunkel tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Red Rabbit 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
The Boxers 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Simon & Garfunkel tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Friday, Oct. 30
The American Horrors Helloween Concert begins at 7 p.m. Bill includes Revolution-X, Droids Attack, Rosa Parkinsons and Sinister Fate. Performances at Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets start at $20. Visit American Horrors Facebook page for details.
Karen Shook 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Michael Woelful 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
South State 8 p.m. to midnight, Charley’s, W3725 Clubhouse Drive, town of Geneva.
Perpetual Commotion 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.
PB&J 9 p.m., Kip & Deb’s Tavern, 184 Park Ave., Sharon.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
Note: Information is subject to change. Email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net to list an upcoming gig.
