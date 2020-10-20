 Skip to main content
Live music: Oct. 21-Nov. 1, 2020
Live music

Live music: Oct. 21-Nov. 1, 2020

Wednesday, Oct. 21

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Oct. 23

Infinite Journey 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Journey tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.

Big Al Wetzel Duo 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Glenn Davis noon to 3 p.m., Wilson’s Farm Meats Inc., 406 S. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

South State 1 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.

Wait, What? 2 p.m. Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

Glenn Davis 4:30 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West.

Indigo Canyon 6 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

LUDY 7 to 11 p.m., Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.

Infinite Journey 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Journey tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.

Lara Bell 8 p.m. Olive Black Lounge, 5607 Broadway St., Richmond, Illinois.

Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Oct. 25

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

The Mike Stone Trio noon, Apple Barn Orchard & Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

The Boxers 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Simon & Garfunkel tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Red Rabbit 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

The Boxers 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Simon & Garfunkel tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.

Friday, Oct. 30

The American Horrors Helloween Concert begins at 7 p.m. Bill includes Revolution-X, Droids Attack, Rosa Parkinsons and Sinister Fate. Performances at Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets start at $20. Visit American Horrors Facebook page for details.

Karen Shook 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.

Michael Woelful 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

South State 8 p.m. to midnight, Charley’s, W3725 Clubhouse Drive, town of Geneva.

Perpetual Commotion 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake.

PB&J 9 p.m., Kip & Deb’s Tavern, 184 Park Ave., Sharon.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Nov. 1

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.

+12 In photos: A look at Lake Geneva Oktoberfest 2020 music, fun and masks

Note: Information is subject to change. Email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net to list an upcoming gig.

