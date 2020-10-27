Live music: Oct. 28-Nov. 8, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. Email newsroom@lakegenevanews.net to list an upcoming show here.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
The Boxers 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Simon & Garfunkel tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Red Rabbit 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
The Boxers 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Simon & Garfunkel tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Friday, Oct. 30
Philip Bauer 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Johnny Cash tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
The American Horrors Helloween Concert begins at 7 p.m. Bill includes Revolution-X, Droids Attack, Rosa Parkinsons and Sinister Fate. Performances at Northsiders Lake Geneva, 642 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. Tickets start at $20. Visit American Horrors Facebook page for details.
Karen Shook 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Allens Grove Band 8 p.m., Farmer’s Inn & Brick’s Hall, 15 Wisconsin St., Darien.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Ivy Ford 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Philip Bauer 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Johnny Cash tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Michael Woelful 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
South State 8 p.m. to midnight, Charley’s, W3725 Clubhouse Drive, town of Geneva.
Perpetual Commotion 8 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
PB&J 9 p.m., Kip & Deb’s Tavern, 184 Park Ave., Sharon.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Nov. 1
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.
Friday, Nov. 6
Hillbilly Liars 6 to 9 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Brews & Tunes livestream event with Un-Hich’d 7 p.m. Visit Wise Farm Productions or Instrumental Motion Facebook pages for more details.
Big Al Wetzel Duo 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Nov. 7
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West.
Deja Vu 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at The Abbey Resort.
Red Rabbit 7 to 10 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Indigo Canyon 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Nov. 8
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West.
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Snake Road fall colors
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!