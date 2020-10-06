Live music: Oct. 7-18

Wednesday, Oct. 7
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Oct. 9
Jesten 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Hillbilly Liars 6 to 9 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Big Al Wetzel Duo 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Blues Rhythm Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Scott DuBose 3 to 6 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
The Westerlees 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tony Ocean & Bill Serritella 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Georgia Rae 6 to 9 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Sneezy 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.
Gerald and Camille 7 to 10 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Indigo Canyon 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Mackenzie O’Brien 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.
Thursday, Oct. 15
Un-Hich’d 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Landing 1841, 3640 Bienaman Road, Burlington.
Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theater, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74.
Friday, Oct. 16
Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theater. Tickets $52 to $74.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Oct. 17
Blame the Drummer 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House.
Indigo Canyon 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar and Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West.
262: Live from the Lake, featuring IMG Spooks, TMD Twan, Jameson Winter, IMG Casper, Sunny Daze, MTGX100 and DJ Charlie Otto 7 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $27 online, $30 at the door. Doors open 6 p.m.
Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theater. Tickets $52 to $74.
Lara Bell Duo 7 to 10 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern.
PB&J 7 to 10 p.m., 10 Pin Pub, 121 Kenosha St., Walworth.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Oct. 18
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Lara Bell 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon.
Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
