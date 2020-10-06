 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Live music: Oct. 7-18
Live music

Live music: Oct. 7-18

{{featured_button_text}}

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Oct. 9

Jesten 5 to 7 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Hillbilly Liars 6 to 9 p.m., Hart’s Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.

Big Al Wetzel Duo 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Saturday, Oct. 10

Blues Rhythm Duo 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Scott DuBose 3 to 6 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

The Westerlees 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tony Ocean & Bill Serritella 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Georgia Rae 6 to 9 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Sneezy 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy.

Gerald and Camille 7 to 10 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Indigo Canyon 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Mackenzie O’Brien 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

DNA 2 to 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop.

Wednesday, Oct. 14

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.

Thursday, Oct. 15

Un-Hich’d 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Landing 1841, 3640 Bienaman Road, Burlington.

Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theater, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74.

Friday, Oct. 16

Karen Shook 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theater. Tickets $52 to $74.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Blame the Drummer 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House.

Indigo Canyon 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar and Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West.

262: Live from the Lake, featuring IMG Spooks, TMD Twan, Jameson Winter, IMG Casper, Sunny Daze, MTGX100 and DJ Charlie Otto 7 p.m., Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva. Tickets $27 online, $30 at the door. Doors open 6 p.m.

Dean Z 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theater. Tickets $52 to $74.

Lara Bell Duo 7 to 10 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern.

PB&J 7 to 10 p.m., 10 Pin Pub, 121 Kenosha St., Walworth.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Oct. 18

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Lara Bell 2 to 5 p.m., Hart’s Saloon.

+24 Sawdust & glory: The work of Delavan's Dorae Bowen

Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Get paid $1,000 to watch horror movies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics