Live music: Sept. 16-27, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
Sam Ness 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Philip Bauer 7 p.m. Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Johnny Cash tribute.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, Sept. 17
Joey Halbur 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
The MilBillies 5:30 to 9 p.m., The Landing 1841, 3640 Bieneman Road, Burlington.
Philip Bauer 7 p.m. Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Johnny Cash tribute.
D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.
Friday, Sept. 18
Un-Hich’d 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Cole Brandt 6 to 8 p.m., The Grandview at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
PB&J 6 to 10 p.m., Pat’s Brew & ‘Que, 124 North St., Sharon.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.
Indigo Canyon 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Kashmir 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Led Zeppelin tribute.
The Gravity of Youth 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Sept. 19
Mike Stone noon to 3 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Jestin Jay Trio 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Miles Over Mountains 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Kashmir 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Led Zeppelin tribute.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Nicole Devine 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Big Al Wetzel Duo 1 to 4 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
Rock Central outdoor show, featuring the school’s 101, 201 and Show Rocker groups, The Ridge Hotel. Free outdoor show.
D-Lite Duo 5 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan. Admission: $10.
Karen Shook 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Monday, Sept. 21
Indigo Canyon 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Frank Whiting 5 to 8 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Sam Ness 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Joey Halbur 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.
Friday, Sept. 25
Un-Hich’d 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Cole Brandt 6 to 8 p.m., The Grandview at the Geneva Inn.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.
Michael Woelful 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Mike Stone noon to 3 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Spare Change Trio 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House.
Faded Flannel 2 to 5 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Jestin Jay Trio 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Foreign Natives 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Indigo Canyon 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Karen Shook 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Spare Change Trio 5 to 8 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
