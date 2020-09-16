 Skip to main content
Live music: Sept. 16-27, 2020
Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

Sam Ness 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Jeff Trudell 6 to 9 p.m., 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Philip Bauer 7 p.m. Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Johnny Cash tribute.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Thursday, Sept. 17

Joey Halbur 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

The MilBillies 5:30 to 9 p.m., The Landing 1841, 3640 Bieneman Road, Burlington.

Philip Bauer 7 p.m. Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Johnny Cash tribute.

D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, Sept. 18

Un-Hich’d 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Cole Brandt 6 to 8 p.m., The Grandview at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

PB&J 6 to 10 p.m., Pat’s Brew & ‘Que, 124 North St., Sharon.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Indigo Canyon 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Kashmir 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Led Zeppelin tribute.

The Gravity of Youth 7:30 to 10:30 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Sept. 19

Mike Stone noon to 3 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Jestin Jay Trio 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Miles Over Mountains 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Kashmir 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Led Zeppelin tribute.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Sept. 20

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Nicole Devine 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Big Al Wetzel Duo 1 to 4 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Rock Central outdoor show, featuring the school’s 101, 201 and Show Rocker groups, The Ridge Hotel. Free outdoor show.

D-Lite Duo 5 p.m., Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan. Admission: $10.

Karen Shook 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Monday, Sept. 21

Indigo Canyon 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Tuesday, Sept. 22

Frank Whiting 5 to 8 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Sam Ness 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Joey Halbur 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, Sept. 25

Un-Hich’d 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Cole Brandt 6 to 8 p.m., The Grandview at the Geneva Inn.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Michael Woelful 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Mike Stone noon to 3 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Spare Change Trio 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House.

Faded Flannel 2 to 5 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Jestin Jay Trio 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Foreign Natives 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Indigo Canyon 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Karen Shook 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Spare Change Trio 5 to 8 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

