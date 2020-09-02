 Skip to main content
Live music: Sept. 2-13, 2020
Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Sept. 2

The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Thursday, Sept. 3

D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, Sept. 4

Cole Brandt 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

Kevin Kennedy 6 to 9 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6426 Highway 12, Elkhorn.

Big Al Wetzel 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Fleetwood Mac tribute.

Two Beer Tommy 8 to 11:45 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Sept. 5

Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.

Erica Renee 4 to 7 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

Phil Calkins 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Manwolves 4 to 8 p.m., Grassway Organics, W2716 Friemoth Road, East Troy.

Brother K 5 to 8 p.m., the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Kenny & the Night Owls 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Fleetwood Mac tribute.

The Gravity of Youth 5 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.

Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 to 11 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Squad 51 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Sept. 6

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Cole Brandt 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Grandview at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Karen Shook 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.

Sweetland 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House.

Gerald and Camille 2 to 5 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

The Beaux 4 to 7 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort.

Tony Ocean & Bill Serritella 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.

Wednesday, Sept. 9

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West.

Thursday, Sept. 10

D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, Sept. 11

Cole Brandt 6 to 8 p.m., The Grandview at the Geneva Inn.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

South State 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Sept. 12

Sawdust Symphony 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House.

South State 4 to 8 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.

The Gravity of Youth 5 to 8 p.m., the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort.

Time Machine 5 to 9 p.m., Chris’s Steel Horse Saloon, W1126 N. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Titan Fun Key 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.

The Prince Experience 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Prince tribute.

Mistaken Identity 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Sept. 13

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Doug Sheen 6 to 10 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.

