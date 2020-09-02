Live music: Sept. 2-13, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
The Gravity of Youth 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at the Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, Sept. 3
D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.
Friday, Sept. 4
Cole Brandt 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Kevin Kennedy 6 to 9 p.m., Evergreen Country Club, N6426 Highway 12, Elkhorn.
Big Al Wetzel 7 to 10 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.
Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Tickets $52 to $74. Fleetwood Mac tribute.
Two Beer Tommy 8 to 11:45 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway, 202 Williams Road, Genoa City.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Sept. 5
Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
Erica Renee 4 to 7 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
Phil Calkins 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Manwolves 4 to 8 p.m., Grassway Organics, W2716 Friemoth Road, East Troy.
Brother K 5 to 8 p.m., the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Kenny & the Night Owls 6 to 9 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Tusk 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Tickets $52 to $74. Fleetwood Mac tribute.
The Gravity of Youth 5 to 9 p.m., The Waterfront on Brown’s Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington.
Mackenzie O’Brien Band 8 to 11 p.m., Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Squad 51 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., DJ’s In The Drink, W3860 Lakeshore Drive, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Sept. 6
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Cole Brandt 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Grandview at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Karen Shook 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling.
Sweetland 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy’s Boat House.
Gerald and Camille 2 to 5 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
The Beaux 4 to 7 p.m., Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort.
Tony Ocean & Bill Serritella 7 p.m., Maxwell Mansion.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West.
Thursday, Sept. 10
D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.
Friday, Sept. 11
Cole Brandt 6 to 8 p.m., The Grandview at the Geneva Inn.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.
South State 9 p.m. to midnight, Holly’s Como Inn, N3461 Highway H, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Sawdust Symphony 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House.
South State 4 to 8 p.m., Whiskey Ranch, W9002 State Road 11, Delavan.
The Gravity of Youth 5 to 8 p.m., the Lookout Bar & Eatery at Lake Lawn Resort.
Time Machine 5 to 9 p.m., Chris’s Steel Horse Saloon, W1126 N. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Titan Fun Key 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co.
The Prince Experience 7 to 9 p.m., Friends of the Phoenix Park Bandshell, 111 E. Wisconsin St., Delavan. Prince tribute.
Mistaken Identity 7:30 to 11:30 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Doug Sheen 6 to 10 p.m., Herner’s Hideaway.
