Live music: Sept. 23-Oct. 4, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Sam Ness 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Thursday, Sept. 24
Joey Halbur 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.
Friday, Sept. 25
Jesten 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Un-Hich’d 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Cole Brandt 6 to 8 p.m., The Grandview at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.
Vinyl Goldmine 7 to 10 p.m., The Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Outdoor show.
Michael Woelful 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Sept. 26
Mike Stone noon to 3 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Spare Change Trio 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House.
Faded Flannel 4 to 6:30 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Jestin Jay Trio 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Foreign Natives 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.
Jeff Walski 7 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Indigo Canyon 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Lucas Matthew and the Dance Hall Outlaws 7 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Sept. 27
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Karen Shook 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy's Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana.
Lara Bell 2 to 5 p.m., Hart's Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois.
Sunset on the Patio Festival 2020 at Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan. Mark, Gretch & Jo 4 p.m. Anderlik, Otto & Church 5:30 p.m. Big Al & Jimbo 7 p.m. Tickets $15.
Pokey LaFarge 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., grand lawn of the Baker House. Tickets $25. Masks required until seated. No coolers or outside drinks. Sponsored by Safety Harbor Art and Music Center. Call Todd Ramquist at 727-337-0993 or visit shamc.org or bakerhouse1885.com for more details.
Spare Change Trio 5 to 8 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Monday, Sept. 28
Indigo Canyon 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Sam Ness 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Gene Sironen & Larry G. Jones 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Righteous Brothers tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Gene Sironen & Larry G. Jones 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Righteous Brothers tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Friday, Oct. 2
Un-Hich'd 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Wall of Denial 3 to 6 p.m., The Broken Spoke Eatery & Tavern. Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute.
Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Indigo Canyon 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Nashville Electric Co. 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
The Brothers Quinn 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy. Outdoor show.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
