Live music: Sept. 23-Oct. 4, 2020
Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Sept. 23

Sam Ness 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Thursday, Sept. 24

Joey Halbur 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

D’Lite Duo 8 to 11 p.m., Bar West.

Friday, Sept. 25

Jesten 5 p.m., The Bottle Shop, 617 W. Main St., Lake Geneva. 

Un-Hich’d 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Cole Brandt 6 to 8 p.m., The Grandview at the Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

D’Lite Duo 7 to 11 p.m., Waterfront at the Abbey Resort.

Vinyl Goldmine 7 to 10 p.m., The Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Outdoor show. 

Michael Woelful 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Sept. 26

Mike Stone noon to 3 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Spare Change Trio 1 to 4 p.m., The Boat House.

Faded Flannel 4 to 6:30 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Jestin Jay Trio 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Foreign Natives 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Duesterbeck’s Brewing Co., N5543 County Road O, Elkhorn.

Jeff Walski 7 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. 

Indigo Canyon 7 to 10 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Lucas Matthew and the Dance Hall Outlaws 7 p.m., Hoops Sports Bar & Grill, 10521 Route 47, Hebron, Illinois. 

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Sept. 27

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Karen Shook 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Don Wiggins 1 to 5 p.m., Gordy's Boat House, 336 Lake St., Fontana. 

Lara Bell 2 to 5 p.m., Hart's Saloon, 9932 Main St., Hebron, Illinois. 

Sunset on the Patio Festival 2020 at Rosewood, 2484 County Road O, Delavan. Mark, Gretch & Jo 4 p.m. Anderlik, Otto & Church 5:30 p.m. Big Al & Jimbo 7 p.m. Tickets $15. 

Pokey LaFarge 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., grand lawn of the Baker House. Tickets $25. Masks required until seated. No coolers or outside drinks. Sponsored by Safety Harbor Art and Music Center. Call Todd Ramquist at 727-337-0993 or visit shamc.org or bakerhouse1885.com for more details. 

Spare Change Trio 5 to 8 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Monday, Sept. 28

Indigo Canyon 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill. 

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Sam Ness 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Gene Sironen & Larry G. Jones 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Righteous Brothers tribute. Tickets $52 to $74. 

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Gene Sironen & Larry G. Jones 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Righteous Brothers tribute. Tickets $52 to $74. 

Friday, Oct. 2

Un-Hich'd 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel. 

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Wall of Denial 3 to 6 p.m., The Broken Spoke Eatery & Tavern. Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute. 

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva. 

Indigo Canyon 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill. 

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Nashville Electric Co. 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois. 

The Brothers Quinn 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy. Outdoor show. 

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

