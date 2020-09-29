Live music: Sept. 30-Oct. 11, 2020

Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Sept. 30
Sam Ness 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.
Gene Sironen & Larry G. Jones 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Righteous Brothers tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Gene Sironen & Larry G. Jones 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Righteous Brothers tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Friday, Oct. 2
Un-Hich’d 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Oct. 3
Wall of Denial 3 to 6 p.m., The Broken Spoke Eatery & Tavern, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute.
Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Indigo Canyon 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Nashville Electric Co. 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.
The Brothers Quinn 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy. Outdoor show.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Oct. 4
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Mike Stone Trio noon, Apple Barn Orchard & Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn.
Monday, Oct. 5
Blues by Glenn Davis and other musicians 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.
Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Mike Stone Trio 7 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Oct. 9
Classic Stones 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theater. Rolling Stones tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Big Al Wetzel Duo 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Saturday, Oct. 10
The Westerlees 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.
Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery.
Tony Ocean and Bill Serritella 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.
Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Classic Stones 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theater. Rolling Stones tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.
Gerald and Camille 7 to 10 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.
Indigo Canyon 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.
Mackenzie O’Brien 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield.
Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.
Mike Stone Trio noon, Apple Barn Orchard & Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn.
