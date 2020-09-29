 Skip to main content
Live music: Sept. 30-Oct. 11, 2020
Note: Information is subject to change. To list an upcoming gig, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.

Wednesday, Sept. 30

Sam Ness 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill, N2062 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn.

Gene Sironen & Larry G. Jones 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre, 3601 Highway 67, Delavan. Righteous Brothers tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses, 149 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

Thursday, Oct. 1

Gene Sironen & Larry G. Jones 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theatre. Righteous Brothers tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.

Friday, Oct. 2

Un-Hich’d 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel, W4240 Highway 50, town of Geneva.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Oct. 3

Wall of Denial 3 to 6 p.m., The Broken Spoke Eatery & Tavern, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City. Stevie Ray Vaughan tribute.

Hobie & the Leftovers 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.

Indigo Canyon 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., The Boat House Bar & Grill.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Nashville Electric Co. 6 to 9 p.m., Rush Creek Distilling, 1501 W. Diggins St., Harvard, Illinois.

The Brothers Quinn 6 to 9 p.m., The Hive Taproom, W2463 County Road ES, East Troy. Outdoor show.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Oct. 4

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Mike Stone Trio noon, Apple Barn Orchard & Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn.

Monday, Oct. 5

Blues by Glenn Davis and other musicians 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Sperino’s, 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

Tom Stanfield 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., Bar West at The Abbey Resort.

Blues jam featuring Glenn Davis 9 p.m. to midnight, Hogs & Kisses.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Mike Stone Trio 7 p.m., Flat Iron Tap, 150 Center St., Lake Geneva.

Friday, Oct. 9

Classic Stones 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theater. Rolling Stones tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.

Big Al Wetzel Duo 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Saturday, Oct. 10

The Westerlees 4 to 7 p.m., Cup O’ Joe Coffee House, 336 E. Main St., Twin Lakes.

Smooth Blues Band 5 to 9 p.m., Studio Winery.

Tony Ocean and Bill Serritella 6 to 9 p.m., Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. Tribute to Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

Tom Stanfield 6 to 9 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Classic Stones 7 p.m., Belfry Music Theater. Rolling Stones tribute. Tickets $52 to $74.

Gerald and Camille 7 to 10 p.m., Broken Spoke Tavern & Eatery, 332 Fellows Road, Genoa City.

Indigo Canyon 8 to 11 p.m., The Ridge Hotel.

Mackenzie O’Brien 9 p.m. to midnight, The Rock Bar II, N1530 Powers Lake Road, Bloomfield.

Tom Stanfield 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Bar West.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Tom Stanfield 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 240° West at The Abbey Resort.

Mike Stone Trio noon, Apple Barn Orchard & Winery, W6384 Sugar Creek Road, Elkhorn.

