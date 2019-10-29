Note: Performance dates and times, ticket pricing and other event information are subject to change. To list an upcoming show, email us at newsroom@lakegenevanews.net.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Nov. 1
RC3 goes on at 5 p.m. at Cattails, 2517 N. Shore Drive, Delavan.
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Chris Kohn performs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Bodhicitta performs from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Fat Cats, 104 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
D’Lite Duo performs from 9 p.m. to midnight at Champ’s Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Telstar plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Gravity of Youth performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Rogue performs from 8 p.m. to midnight at The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road, Delavan.
Dirty Canteen plays at 8 p.m. at Spoondogger’s Pell Lake, N1320 S. Lake Shore Drive, Bloomfield.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
The Doghouse Roses perform from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Tom Stanfield plays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 240° West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Glenn Davis leads the Wednesday Night Blues Jam from 9 p.m. to midnight at Harry’s Cafe, 808 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Friday, Nov. 8
Brian Fictum plays from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Restaurant and Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
D’Lite Duo performs from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Petty Thieves performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.
Tom Stanfield plays from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at Bar West in The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Dave Coy plays from 4 to 8 p.m. at Studio Winery, 401 Sheridan Springs Road, Lake Geneva.
Terry Sweet performs from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Frontier Lounge in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.
Tom Stanfield plays twice at The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana.
He performs at 240° West from 6 to 9 p.m. and at Bar West from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Glenn Davis & the Blues D-Lux plays from 7 to 11 p.m. at Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay.
Gravity of Youth performs from 8 to 11 p.m. at Mars Resort, W4098 South Shore Drive, town of Geneva.
Triple D plays from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. at the Waterfront in The Abbey Resort.
Kevin Kennedy plays from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Lookout Bar & Eatery in Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan.