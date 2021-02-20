Local artist featured at Lake Geneva bank, library and Gallery 223

The oil and watercolor paintings of Sharon Larson are being featured at three locations in Lake Geneva.
Currently, the well-known local artist's work can be viewed at Town Bank, 567 Broad St.
In March, paintings by Larson will be on display at the Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., and at Gallery 223, 223 Broad St.
A member of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation, Larson draws from her life experiences with family, city and country life, and her love of animals for inspiration.
Many of her paintings are of flowers, horses, dogs and country scenes.
Over the years, Larson studied with numerous artists around the country and abroad.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Larson taught watercolor classes at Gallery 223.
For more about the foundation, visit genevalakeartsfoundation.org.
