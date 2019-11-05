RACINE — Five area artists will be featured in the Dec. 8 Watercolor Wisconsin 2019 exhibition at the Racine Art Museum.
Watercolor Wisconsin is an annual statewide competition the museum has organized since 1966.
Submitting artists are limited by aqueous media, such as acrylic and watercolor paints, to create two- or three-dimensional works on paper.
In the exhibition from the local region are:
Burlington: Sandra Nowicki
Delavan: Sandra Williard
East Troy: Sandra Kessel
Whitewater: Christine B. Miller and Linda Tump
Williams Bay: Lynne Railsback
Opening reception and awards ceremony is at the museum’s Wustum Museum campus, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine, Dec. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m.
The exhibition will be on display at Wustum through April 18, 2020.
There were 262 works submitted by 145 artists from Wisconsin.
Judges selected 106 works by 85 artists for the exhibition.