Local artists part of Artsy Holiday Market show

Nearly 100 artists are featured in the new exhibit now open at Gallery 223 in downtown Lake Geneva.

The show also includes the Artsy Holiday Market, a treasure trove of holiday-inspired handmade artwork and gift ideas.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 3, 2021.

Visitors can enjoy original oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, pastel drawings, mixed media, jewelry, ceramics, glass works, photographs, prints and cards created by members of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation.

The foundation’s Gallery 223 is open to the public free of charge every day except Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Over 100 area artists are members of the foundation, which uses Gallery 223 to show member works in a regular series of exhibits while providing networking opportunities, workshops and classes.

For more about the foundation, email genevalakeartsfoundation@gmail.com.

Gallery 223 is located at 223 Broad St., Lake Geneva.