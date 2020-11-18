Local dining options this Thanksgiving

This year, safely celebrate life’s blessings at several area restaurants that offer everything from intimate meal settings to buffets.
Below is a listing of special dining events in the area. Most of them are Thanksgiving-related. Some are unique occasions which seem like a great way to start celebrating the holiday a little early.
Note: Information is subject to change. Reservations required, unless otherwise noted.
Thursday, Nov. 19
Bourbon Dinner: 6 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Four-course dinner with Wisconsin Bourbon maker J. Henry. Cost $60 per person. Visit Baker House Facebook page for details.
Saturday, Nov. 21
Chef’s Exclusive Wine Pairing Dinner: Cocktails 6:30 p.m. Dinner 7 p.m. Five-course meal prepared by Chef Tyler Sailsbery, of The Black Sheep, at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. With each course, a new estate wine will be introduced by Vie de Vin. Tickets are limited. Cost $120. Visit the Maxwell Mansion Facebook page for details.
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Feeding Fifty: 6 p.m., 337 S. 8th St., Delavan. The River Church Delavan is partnering with Piggly Wiggly to give 50 Thanksgiving meal bags to people to take home on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit the River Church Delavan Facebook page for more information.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Thanksgiving Buffet: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 240 West, The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Herb roasted turkey plus trimmings. Safety precautions will be in place. Cost is $45.95 for adults, $14.95 ages 4 to 12. Visit theabbeyresort.com.
Thanksgiving Day at the Grandview: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. Family-style feast of turkey, ham and classic Thanksgiving sides. Call 262-248-5690 to reserve, or to place a pickup order. Visit genevainn.com to order online and for more information.
Thanksgiving Day Feast: 12:30 to 6 p.m., Frontier Restaurant, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Buffet-style, with all food plated by Frontier staff. Adults: $42.95. Ages 4 to 12: $16.95. Ages 3 and younger: free. Reservations recommended. Visit lakelawnresort.com or call 262-725-9155.
Grand Geneva’s Thanksgiving brunches: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Geneva ChopHouse; and noon to 2:30 p.m., Grand Ballroom. Both establishments located at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Visit grandgeneva.com for menus. Four-course brunches. Ages 13 and older $65, 6 to 12 $25, 3 to 5 $12, 2 and younger complimentary with adult. 262-249-4788.
Grand Geneva’s Thanksgiving dinner specials: 4 to 9 p.m., Grand Café; and 5:30 to 9 p.m., at both Ristorante Brissago and Geneva ChopHouse. Located at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Social distancing, plated service or family style selections. Visit grandgeneva.com for menus. Ages 13 and older $35, 6 to 12 $15, 3 to 5 $10, 2 and younger complimentary with adult. 262-249-4788.
