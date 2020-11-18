Local dining options this Thanksgiving

Thursday, Nov. 26

Thanksgiving Buffet: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 240 West, The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Herb roasted turkey plus trimmings. Safety precautions will be in place. Cost is $45.95 for adults, $14.95 ages 4 to 12. Visit theabbeyresort.com.

Thanksgiving Day at the Grandview: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. Family-style feast of turkey, ham and classic Thanksgiving sides. Call 262-248-5690 to reserve, or to place a pickup order. Visit genevainn.com to order online and for more information.

Thanksgiving Day Feast: 12:30 to 6 p.m., Frontier Restaurant, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Buffet-style, with all food plated by Frontier staff. Adults: $42.95. Ages 4 to 12: $16.95. Ages 3 and younger: free. Reservations recommended. Visit lakelawnresort.com or call 262-725-9155.

Grand Geneva’s Thanksgiving brunches: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Geneva ChopHouse; and noon to 2:30 p.m., Grand Ballroom. Both establishments located at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Visit grandgeneva.com for menus. Four-course brunches. Ages 13 and older $65, 6 to 12 $25, 3 to 5 $12, 2 and younger complimentary with adult. 262-249-4788.