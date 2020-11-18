 Skip to main content
Local dining options this Thanksgiving

Local dining options this Thanksgiving

This year, safely celebrate life’s blessings at several area restaurants that offer everything from intimate meal settings to buffets.

Below is a listing of special dining events in the area. Most of them are Thanksgiving-related. Some are unique occasions which seem like a great way to start celebrating the holiday a little early.

Note: Information is subject to change. Reservations required, unless otherwise noted.

Thursday, Nov. 19

Bourbon Dinner: 6 p.m., Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Four-course dinner with Wisconsin Bourbon maker J. Henry. Cost $60 per person. Visit Baker House Facebook page for details.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Chef’s Exclusive Wine Pairing Dinner: Cocktails 6:30 p.m. Dinner 7 p.m. Five-course meal prepared by Chef Tyler Sailsbery, of The Black Sheep, at Maxwell Mansion, 314 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva. With each course, a new estate wine will be introduced by Vie de Vin. Tickets are limited. Cost $120. Visit the Maxwell Mansion Facebook page for details.

Tuesday, Nov. 24

Feeding Fifty: 6 p.m., 337 S. 8th St., Delavan. The River Church Delavan is partnering with Piggly Wiggly to give 50 Thanksgiving meal bags to people to take home on a first-come, first-served basis. Visit the River Church Delavan Facebook page for more information.

Thursday, Nov. 26

Thanksgiving Buffet: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 240 West, The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Herb roasted turkey plus trimmings. Safety precautions will be in place. Cost is $45.95 for adults, $14.95 ages 4 to 12. Visit theabbeyresort.com.

Thanksgiving Day at the Grandview: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., The Grandview Restaurant at The Geneva Inn, N2009 S. Lake Shore Drive, town of Linn. Family-style feast of turkey, ham and classic Thanksgiving sides. Call 262-248-5690 to reserve, or to place a pickup order. Visit genevainn.com to order online and for more information.

Thanksgiving Day Feast: 12:30 to 6 p.m., Frontier Restaurant, Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan. Buffet-style, with all food plated by Frontier staff. Adults: $42.95. Ages 4 to 12: $16.95. Ages 3 and younger: free. Reservations recommended. Visit lakelawnresort.com or call 262-725-9155.

Grand Geneva’s Thanksgiving brunches: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Geneva ChopHouse; and noon to 2:30 p.m., Grand Ballroom. Both establishments located at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Visit grandgeneva.com for menus. Four-course brunches. Ages 13 and older $65, 6 to 12 $25, 3 to 5 $12, 2 and younger complimentary with adult. 262-249-4788.

Grand Geneva’s Thanksgiving dinner specials: 4 to 9 p.m., Grand Café; and 5:30 to 9 p.m., at both Ristorante Brissago and Geneva ChopHouse. Located at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons. Social distancing, plated service or family style selections. Visit grandgeneva.com for menus. Ages 13 and older $35, 6 to 12 $15, 3 to 5 $10, 2 and younger complimentary with adult. 262-249-4788.

Live music: Nov. 18-29, 2020
Live music: Nov. 18-29, 2020

Virtual gigs from River Valley Rangers, Dropbear Collective and a Frank Sinatra tribute, plus Glenn Davis and others are playing live in socially distanced places. 

