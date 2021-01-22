Local hip hop gets a place to shine in Lake Geneva

The Baker House is primed to become Lake Geneva's premiere spot for live, homegrown hip hop.
Located at 327 Wrigley Drive, the hotel and restaurant now has Lofi Fridays, where guests can experience the more locally under-represented styles of music.
The event kicks off Friday, Jan. 29, from 7 to 10 p.m.
On the fourth Friday of each month, hosts Sunny Daze and DJ Illya will showcase artists mostly from Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois.
"There are some amazingly talented artists within, say, a 45-minute radius of here," said Courtney Waller, manager of Baker House. "For them, there really aren't a lot of venues to showcase that."
Guests can expect to hear anything from DJs spinning vinyl-only jazz sets to smooth electronica, all in a lounge setting.
Waller said the focus will be on lo-fi beats, PG-13 rhymes and "good wine-drinking music."
All this at the Baker House, a place built for the wife of a state senator who was also the mayor of Racine?
In 1885, Robert Hall Baker built the 17,000-square-foot Queen Anne home for his wife, Emily.
The 30-room building became many things over the years — a summer home, a sanitarium, then in the 1930s, a hotel/restaurant.
Baker House has always done quirky things, said Waller.
It tested the waters on Lofi Fridays last year.
Drawing an audience of all ages, Waller and staff decided to make the event a regular affair.
She suspects there are a few reasons people have responded favorably to the event.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, people are hungry to see live music in a safe, socially-distanced setting.
At Baker House, artists perform in the music parlor, with guests kept at least 12 feet away.
Plus people are nostalgic for hip hop and vinyl records, and there are not many places embracing the genres of music in the spotlight on Lofi Fridays.
"We really just wanted to do something different," said Waller.
For more about Lofi Fridays, visit the Baker House Facebook page or call 262-248-4700.