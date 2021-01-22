Local hip hop gets a place to shine in Lake Geneva

The Baker House is primed to become Lake Geneva's premiere spot for live, homegrown hip hop.

Located at 327 Wrigley Drive, the hotel and restaurant now has Lofi Fridays, where guests can experience the more locally under-represented styles of music.

The event kicks off Friday, Jan. 29, from 7 to 10 p.m.

On the fourth Friday of each month, hosts Sunny Daze and DJ Illya will showcase artists mostly from Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois.

"There are some amazingly talented artists within, say, a 45-minute radius of here," said Courtney Waller, manager of Baker House. "For them, there really aren't a lot of venues to showcase that."

Guests can expect to hear anything from DJs spinning vinyl-only jazz sets to smooth electronica, all in a lounge setting.

Waller said the focus will be on lo-fi beats, PG-13 rhymes and "good wine-drinking music."

All this at the Baker House, a place built for the wife of a state senator who was also the mayor of Racine?

In 1885, Robert Hall Baker built the 17,000-square-foot Queen Anne home for his wife, Emily.