Local Realtors award Gustafson, help pantry

A Realtor® Of The Year and a new board were named Dec. 13 by the Lakes Area Realtors® Association.

Over 100 local Realtors® attended an event at Hawk’s View Golf Club in Lake Geneva.

According to a statement from the association, guests donated boxes, bags and pounds of peanut butter for the Walworth County Food Pantry and Diaper Bank.

Pantry/bank directors Susan and John Hughes accepted the donations, and Susan helped Lakes Area Realtors® Association CEO Denise Schultz present the annual Realtor® Of The Year Award to Carl Gustafson.

“This is the highlight of my career,” he said to Susan Hughes as she presented him with a pin in honor of the recognition.

She told the audience Gustafson was instrumental in inspiring her and John Hughes to take over the former Walworth County Food Pantry.

The association also installed a new board of directors.

Wisconsin Realtors® Association President/CEO Michael Theo appointed Chris DeVincentis as the 2020 president of the Lakes Area Realtors® Association, with president-elect Tracy Sallee, secretary-treasurer Rick Geaslen and directors Bernie Weiss, Pat Moore, Julie Morse, Jane Dulisse and Mike Culat.