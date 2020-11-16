Local student in UW-Whitewater's next virtual play

WHITEWATER — A Lake Geneva college student has a role in an upcoming virtual production by the UW-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance. Lindsay Bland will appear in “Le Misanthrope,” which can be viewed online from Nov. 24 to 29. The classic Moliere comedy is a 17th-century comedy of manners. Using Neil Bartlett’s adaptation, the department brings the story into the 1980s. At Celimene’s extravagant party, Alceste and Oronte verbally spar for her affection. While Alceste despises society and vows to speak only the truth, Oronte is a wealthy, respected and believes he deserves to win Celimene. Vanity and silly flirtations ensue. Bland plays Arsinoe in “Le Misanthrope.” The rest of the cast is Kory Friend, as Alceste; Ivy Steege as Celimene; Jon Lotti as Oronte; Bryce Giammo as Philinte; and Natalie Meikle as Eliante. Friend said playing the lead role of Alceste has taught him not to judge his character at face value. “I think he’s just deeply misunderstood,” said Friend. “He is usually written off as a jerk, but even in his anger, we can empathize with him.” Director Bruce Cohen said “Le Misanthrope” is considered a comedy but it is also “an intimate and melancholic play.” “This emotional complexity lends itself well to our modified approach,” he said. “I have focused in on those elements that the camera is so good at capturing — the wealth of psychological and emotional tumult that vibrates through the core of this play.” Ticket holders can watch the play through a link that will be emailed to them Nov. 23. Single tickets are $13, while family viewing tickets allowing two or more people to watch are $26. Purchase tickets at uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222.
