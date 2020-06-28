Local students receive scholarships, writing awards

Area high school students received scholarships and writing awards from the Walworth County Arts Council.

The council has been providing educational opportunities in the arts for 52 years, offering $1,000 scholarships annually in the areas of visual arts, dance and theater, and music.

Each year, the council also sponsors Winning Words, a writing contest to recognize outstanding writers who attend county high schools.

This year, the council awarded $1,000 scholarships to Zane Gallagher, of Badger High School in Lake Geneva; Nell Ritchey, of Big Foot High School in Walworth; and Saige Heelein, a Walworth County resident who attends Burlington High School.

Gallagher received the council’s theater scholarship. He plans to attend UW-Whitewater at Rock County and UW-La Crosse, majoring in secondary education for both theater and chemistry.

Ritchey, the dance scholarship recipient, is enrolled in the Bachelor of Fine Arts Dance program at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Heelein is going to Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, majoring in user experience design, with a minor in graphic design and studio art.

Winning Words awards