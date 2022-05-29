Looking for a Father's Day getaway? Try The Abbey Resort

FONTANA — Celebrate this Father's Day weekend by inviting all fathers, grandfathers and father figures to relax, rejuvenate and unwind at The Abbey Resort.

The full-service resort offers ways dads can escape and indulge by:

• Enjoying mouth-watering barbecue at the Waterfront restaurant smoked to perfection using the techniques of award-winning Pit Master Matt Whiteford for specialties like Smoked BBQ Quesadillas and BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich.

• Enjoying live entertainment during the Burnin’ Down the Docks music series from 12:30-4:30 p.m.

• Rejuvenating at the recently renovated, state-of-the-art Avani Spa.

• Unwinding by the pool or with outdoor games and equipment, including bikes, disc golf and lawn games.

• Escaping with on-site boat rentals and on-site boat launch to experience the Lake Geneva area on the waters of Geneva Lake.

In addition to these special Abbey Resort activities, dads can also experience other Lake Geneva area attractions such as:

• The Lake Geneva School of Cooking: Indulge in a wide range of entertaining culinary classes for the novice or gourmet cooking enthusiast.

• The Lake Geneva Balloon Company: Get a unique view of the Lake Geneva area gliding over the treetops.

• Black Point Estate: Take a guided tour of one of the oldest mansions on the lake, built in 1888 only accessible by boat.

• The Dungeon Hobby Shop Museum: Explore the beginnings of the worlds of Dungeons & Dragons, the creators behind them, and play the games for yourself.

• Dancing Horses Theater: A unique Wisconsin attraction and a must-see for horse lovers.

• Or partake in the some of the areas top wineries, distilleries and microbreweries, such as Staller Estate Winery, Rush Creek Distilling or Duesterbeck's Brewing Company.

Dads, couples, and families are welcome all weekend, Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19.

The Abbey Resort is located at 269 Fontana Blvd., 45 miles from Downtown Milwaukee, 75 miles from Downtown Chicago.

Overnight stays start at $208.

The Abbey Resort follows modern sanitation and hygiene practices using an eight-point high-touch cleaning procedure and updated equipment to ensure the highest level of cleanliness in our entire resort.

The Abbey Resort & Avani Spa has been providing The Lake Geneva Experience to guests for nearly 60 years. The Abbey Resort is the only full-service resort on the shore of Lake Geneva, welcoming families, corporate guests, couples and groups of friends year-round, and is conveniently located just 75 miles from downtown Chicago and 45 miles from Milwaukee. The Abbey offers 334 guest rooms, award-winning dining experiences, over 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, and the on-site 35,000 square-foot Avani Spa offering a full menu of spa and salon services on their 90 acres of beautifully manicured lakeside property.

For more information or reservations, visit theabbeyresort.com or call 800-709-1323.

The Abbey Resort and Avani Spa is managed and operated by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.