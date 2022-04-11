Love of written word at center of Whitewater's Public Art Project

WHITEWATER — Artists can express their love of literature in a unique way for this year's Public Art Project.

The Whitewater Arts Alliance and Irvin L. Young Memorial Library are dedicating the project to works of the written word that have been written through the ages.

For the project, participants will have large wooden pages to paint with their messages and images of written stories. The pages will be suspended from the lampposts on Main Street in Whitewater.

Located at 431 W. Center St., the library will hold a workshop for those who want to collaboratively decorate the pages Monday, May 16, at 1 p.m.

To be an artist or sponsor for the project, forms must be returned to the alliance by Wednesday, April 20.

The form is available at whitewaterarts.org/forms.

For more information, email Ashe McDarison at wwartsalliance@gmail.com.

Student art in exhibit

Art by students from ages 4 to 18 will be featured in the April exhibit at the Cultural Arts Center as well as virtually on the alliance website, www.whitewaterarts.org/wusd-2022.

The center is located at 402 W. Main St., Whitewater.

The show is open through Sunday, April 24. Gallery hours are Thursdays through Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m.

The exhibit features visual 2-D artwork by students of Whitewater art teachers Justin Mane, of Washington Elementary; Sara Sixel, Lincoln Elementary; Sara Brautigam, of Lakeview Elementary; Sarah Heyer, of Whitewater Middle School; and Crystal Gill, of Whitewater High School.

“The WUSD art teachers are thrilled to display student work from across the district for all to see in the beautiful Whitewater Arts Center," said District Chair Christine Hayes. "It is an honor for the Whitewater Arts Alliance to showcase the youth in our community.”