Magician adds characters to his Grand Geneva show

TOWN OF LYONS — Magician Nino Cruzillini is changing up his act.

Performing at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa since 2011, Cruzillini is unveiling a new multi-character comedy act.

The show is Saturdays at 8 p.m. throughout 2020 at the resort, which is located at 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons.

“It’s the most unique cabaret show of its kind,” said Cruzillini. “Every audience participation evening is more than just a pick-a-card — any-card show.”

Aimed at making each audience member the star of the show, Cruzillini’s characters are inspired by everyone from Bruce Lee to Harry Houdini and the Amazing Kreskin.

Hypnotism, sleight of hand, mind-reading and clean-joke comedy are all part of the family-friendly act, which also involves a segment where Cruzillini teaches a trick.

Shows are open to the public. Tickets are $20, or $12 for children ages 8 and younger.

Visit grandgeneva.com or call 262-248-8811 for more details.