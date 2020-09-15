Making face masks gives ex-teacher deeper understanding

"The funny thing about it is, as you go through your life, you do a lot of different things that mean nothing until you need them," said Phillips.

Labor of love

Take, for example, the Phillips home — a log cabin Steven built himself in the village of Bloomfield.

Construction was one of the jobs Phillips took during his 40-year career as a school teacher.

When Steven married Pat about 16 years ago, they stayed in a log cabin, which she liked. Steven told her he would build her one.

It took him two summers, working on it during his free time. "If you'd have told me back then that I was going to build a house by myself, I would have said, 'No.' And a log house? No way."

Born in Elmhurst, Illinois, Steven lived most of his life in the area of McHenry, Illinois.

Steven started teaching in Prince of Peace Catholic School, in Lake Villa, Illinois.

He served as assistant principal, then principal at Landmark Elementary School, in McHenry, then returned to the classroom at McHenry Middle School.