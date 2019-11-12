Marz Timms headlines Nov. 16 comedy show

Chicago Bulls fans know him as an arena host, Netflix subscribers have seen him on “Easy.”

On Saturday, Nov. 16, Second City veteran Marz Timms will perform stand-up comedy on the historic stage of Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.

The show is rated PG-13, but intended for adults.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

With a style described as “nerdy urban,” Timms has also appeared on NBC and toured the country headlining comedy festivals and performing with Tracy Morgan, Jordan Peele and Keegan Michael Key.

Opening for Timms is Nick Dlouhy, a Chicago-based stand-up comedian who has performed at clubs across the U.S. as well as at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.

This Bonkerz Live Comedy show begins at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 available on geneva4.com or at the box office.

Beer, wine and concessions are available with no minimum purchase required.