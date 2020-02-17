McConnell's art on display at library

Sarah McConnell

Childhood summers on Geneva Lake helped inspire Sarah McConnell to create art. This month, those who visit the Lake Geneva Public Library can view McConnell's work. 

The Lake Geneva Public Library and the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation present the works of artist Sarah McConnell.

Throughout the rest of February, McConnell's works will be on display at the library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

McConnell began painting watercolors during childhood summers on Geneva Lake.

With the inspiration of a family mentor, she took art classes at Bradley University, Boston Art Guild, the Des Plaines Art Guild, and ceramics at Mudflats in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

After 10 years of living in Boston, McConnell and her family relocated back to the Chicago area and resumed spending summers in Lake Geneva. She is now a board member of the Geneva Lake Arts Foundation and manager of Gallery 223.

Watercolor is McConnell's primary medium.

