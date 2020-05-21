Meet animals without leaving home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Racine Zoo is now offering distance learning programs through Zoom, an online video site.

Zoom can be downloaded for free and allows users to experience the Zoo no matter how far away they are.

Programs are for any age audience or group size.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to provide affordable programs that can reach so many people,” said Ryan Retzke, the zoo’s lead conservation education specialist.

Distance learning programs allow participants to interact with some of the Zoo’s animals through live video feed and ask questions and speak directly with a conservation education specialist.

There are 20- to 25-minute programs, and ones which last from 40 to 45 minutes.

Participants can meet animals found around the world and learn about the unique adaptations that help them survive; see animals up close as they read a story learning about animal body parts; or dive into zoo careers by learning about the daily life of an animal care specialist and watch a training demonstration.

Groups can also personalize or build a program to suit specific needs.