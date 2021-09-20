Meet Jiemba, Racine Zoo's new wallaroo

RACINE — Racine Zoo recently welcomed another wallaroo into its family.

Guests can see Jiemba, a 21-month-old wallaroo born at Oakland Zoo in Oakland, California, in the Walkabout Creek exhibit along with other common wallaroos, two red kangaroos, three grey kangaroos and an emu.

A wallaroo is in between the sizes of a wallaby and a kangaroo. In fact, the kangaroo is a cousin of the wallaroo.

Jiemba moved to the Racine Zoo on a recommendation for its Species Survival Plan (SSP), a cooperative effort between accredited zoos and others to ensure healthy animal populations.

The hope is that, when Jiemba is a little older, he could breed with his new exhibit mates, Millie and Alinga.

Guests can tell Jiemba apart from the other wallaroos by his darker gray fur.

The conversation about bringing a male wallaroo from the Oakland Zoo to Racine began in August 2020.

While moves such as this are critical to SSP success, there have been delays caused by travel restrictions, closure and other issues.

From trying to book flights to veterinary exams to paperwork, it took well over a dozen people to bring Jiemba to Racine.