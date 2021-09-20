Meet Jiemba, Racine Zoo's new wallaroo

RACINE — Racine Zoo recently welcomed another wallaroo into its family.
Guests can see Jiemba, a 21-month-old wallaroo born at Oakland Zoo in Oakland, California, in the Walkabout Creek exhibit along with other common wallaroos, two red kangaroos, three grey kangaroos and an emu.
A wallaroo is in between the sizes of a wallaby and a kangaroo. In fact, the kangaroo is a cousin of the wallaroo.
Jiemba moved to the Racine Zoo on a recommendation for its Species Survival Plan (SSP), a cooperative effort between accredited zoos and others to ensure healthy animal populations.
The hope is that, when Jiemba is a little older, he could breed with his new exhibit mates, Millie and Alinga.
Guests can tell Jiemba apart from the other wallaroos by his darker gray fur.
The conversation about bringing a male wallaroo from the Oakland Zoo to Racine began in August 2020.
While moves such as this are critical to SSP success, there have been delays caused by travel restrictions, closure and other issues.
From trying to book flights to veterinary exams to paperwork, it took well over a dozen people to bring Jiemba to Racine.
“We are so excited to finally be able to welcome Jiemba to the Racine Zoo,” said Angie Sagert, animal care supervisor at the Racine Zoo and primary caretaker of Walkabout Creek. “Jiemba is already settling in well here at the Racine Zoo, and we are looking forward to what the future may hold for him and the girls.”
Still under 2 years old, Jiemba is still a noticeably younger wallaroo, although he is nearing his adult size and has reached maturity.
So far, Jiemba’s favorite activities are grazing and lounging, but he is also curious about the world around him and his keepers are excited to see his personality develop as he settles in.
For more about Racine Zoo, call 262-636-9189, visit racinezoo.org or find the zoo on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.