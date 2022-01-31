Meet the teams competing at this year's snow sculpting championship

Mythological creatures, eye-bending geometric structures and more will be created by snow sculptors from around the country at Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.

This year’s Winterfest is Wednesday through Sunday, Feb. 2 to 6, with sculptures being crafted at Flat Iron Park and the Riviera Plaza, both along Wrigley Drive.

The U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championship — the cornerstone event of Winterfest — begins Feb. 2 at 11 a.m.

Sculpting lasts three days, ending Saturday, Feb. 5, at 1 p.m.

Fifteen teams are competing in this year’s competition, which recognizes first through third places as chosen by judges.

There are also first- through third-place designations in a People’s Choice category.

People can vote inside the Riviera Ballroom and at the Lake Geneva Visitor Center, or they can vote online at www.visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest, Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

VISIT Lake Geneva will announce the winners online.

Who will they be? One of the following teams.

Block 1

Team: Team NY, of New York

Sculpture Title: Time

Artist Statement: We chose our theme as a phenomenon that we all can relate to, yet one that is hard to understand and really know. Time affects us all in different ways as we pass through our lives amongst friends and family. While time is constant in some ways, we feel it differently as things happen around us. Time can be slow when one is young and speed up as we age, or as is the case this past year during the pandemic, time can be both slow and fast at the same time. We can’t know time, but we can feel it and respond. This sculpture is a representation of the nature of time and how we see it from both the inside of our minds and in the world around us.

Team Members: Doug Schatz (captain), Evan Blondell, Kirk Sweet.

Fun fact: Team consists of a sculpture professor, a landscape architect and a travel photographer/wilderness guide.

Block 2

Team: Team Michigan, of Michigan

Sculpture Title: Look at Dat Der Buck, Eh

Artist Statement: The sculpture consists of the bust of a mature whitetail deer buck, surrounded by a garland of white oak leaves and acorns. A buck sporting a rack of antlers can be a breathtaking sight if your a hiker or hunter, or a nuisance if you’re a garden or car hood. In either case it’s quintessentially a symbol of the Midwest. The sculpture is a tribute to the Midwest and all those hikers, hunters, and everyone else enjoying the north woods.

Team Members: Adam Warmack (captain), Dan Povolo, Marko Masnjak.

Fun fact: Sculpted at the Winter X Games.

Block 3

Team: Royal and Supreme Order of Snow & Sand Sculptures & Shovelers, of Minnesota

Sculpture Title: Olympic Dreams

Artist Statement: This is a mashup of imagery from the winter Olympic competitions including figure skating, downhill skiing, luge and others set in a stylized display.

Team Members: Jonathan Baller (captain), Curt Cook, Joshua Baller.

Fun fact: Sculpting snow since 1987.

Block 4

Team: Sculptora Borealis, of Wisconsin

Sculpture Title: Deeper Connections

Artist Statement: Against the many storylines that exist today, whether it’s political, racial, cultural, religious, etc., the media narrative continuously places humans into groups or uses descriptors that try to push people into some sort of category often creating division and tension between those groups. Whatever the motive, in the end, we are all humans and our opinions and what we look like on the outside are just a small part of who we are as a person. The deeper we dig into understanding our fellow humans, we’ll find that we have much in common, and if you remain open, you just might find a connection that would not have otherwise been found. It is time for us to reach out and understand each other so we can unify the world and create compassion, and acceptance for all beings on Earth.

Team Members: Joshua Jakubowski (captain), Robert Lechtenberg, Michael Lechtenberg.

Fun fact: Last year’s national champion team, comprised of an IT project manager, mechanical engineer and product designer.

Block 5

Team: Windy City Snowmen, of Illinois

Sculpture Title: Babies

Artist Statement: We have a question for you: Do you see a baby that just took the pacifier from her brother’s mouth? Or do you see a sister trying to give a pacifier to her upset twin brother? The babies of today will probably see the year 2100. The next Abraham Lincoln, FDR, Martin Luther King, or Mother Theresa has already been born. It doesn’t hurt to believe in them, and it could make all the difference.

Team Members: Kim McCombs (captain), Mike Dillon, Juan Zelaya.

Fun fact: McCombs is an former golf pro.

Block 6

Team: Flozen: Less Latitude, More Attitude, of Florida

Sculpture Title: Cherry Blossom Beauty

Artist Statement: The meaning of this sculpture holds an important significance to Team Flozen. Over the past year, countless people around us have suffered losses, struggle with anxiety, and have endured tremendous life-altering circumstances. Our world seems to have a dark shadow cast upon it. We wanted our piece to illustrate the beauty that still exists in this world. It’s our hope to transport everyone into a place of peace and serenity, where troubles are no more than a cherry blossom falling from a tree.

Team Members: Amanda Bolduc (captain), Bruce Peck, Adam Turner.

Fun fact: Team consists of sand sculptors turned snow sculptors.

Block 7

Team: Jay Ray w/SnoKraft, of North Dakota

Sculpture Title: Here, There Be Dragons

Artist Statement: Viking long ships and their stylized figure heads struck fear into the hearts of coastal dwellers in medieval northern Europe. The long agile ships were fast and capable of sailing oceans and rivers alike. These ships were so well made, that they were capable of crossing oceans to lands unknown. Fearsome and fearless, the Vikings sailed into the unknown, regardless of what might be there to greet them. The snow carving titled “Here, There Be Dragons” features a Viking long ship in its final moments above the waves as it is being ravaged by a monstrous sea dragon. Featuring the Viking ship is an homage to the “Hjemkomst Viking Ship Park” where team North Dakota met in friendly competition at the annual Frostival Snow Carving Competition.

Team Members: Jay Ray (captain), Mike Nelson, Josh Zeis.

Fun fact: Ray is a carpenter/power log sculptor.

Block 8

Team: AK Department of Snow, of Alaska

Sculpture Title: As We Emerge

Artist Statement: In a world caught in struggle and conflict this sculpture represents hope. Turmoil and Tribulation are not our doom, but rather the forces that crack the shell and allow for transformation to wonderful beauty. Let us remember to feel the embrace of the hands that cradle and support us in this process so we may emerge in renewed majesty and take flight.

Team Members: Paul Hanis (captain), Patrick Boonstra, Tom Lewando.

Fun fact: One team member builds renewable solar and wind energy systems, another is a glass artist and the third lives off the grid.

Block 9

Team: Mountains of Snow, of New Hampshire

Sculpture Title: Birth of Snow

Artist Statement: Have you ever looked up on a cold winter’s day? As you look, you see small, tiny forms dancing down toward you. You focus closer and reach out, catching one on a mitten. As you look close, what do you see?

Team Members: Sandy Hall (captain), Robert Orfant, Kathleen Fraize.

Fun fact: Music, painting, textiles and photography are among the creative pursuits enjoyed by the team members.

Block 10

Team: The Pour Saps, of Vermont

Sculpture Title: Roaring Peace

Artist Statement: When we think of power, we usually think strength, dominance, aggression — whether in defense or attack. ‘Peace Offering’ suggests the opposite — that true power lies not in capacity for violence, might, or dominance, but in understanding and open-heartedness, both toward the other and, in this case, toward ones own fiercest fears.

Team Members: Katie Runde (captain), Mugsy Logan, Tony Perham.

Fun fact: Runde is an oil painter who also likes ephemeral art such as chalk murals.

Block 11

Team: Team USA, of Wisconsin

Sculpture Title: When Grief Takes Wing Love Remains

Artist Statement: Team USA created the piece with their individual art form/style. This piece is a symbol of our lifelong friendship & how our art can become one. We came from different backgrounds and Art has brought us together as best friends for grief & love but always love.

Team Members: Thomas Queoff (captain), Mike Martino, Mike Sponholtz.

Fun fact: Queoff received a Bronze at the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

Block 12

Team: The Band of Misfit Boys, of Illinois

Sculpture Title: Alice In Chains

Artist Statement: What happens when you take a band name from the 90s, throw in an iconic scene from a space movie in the 80s and mix it with a classic fairytale? Fun from the minds of the Band of Misfit Boys.

Team Members: Keith Pliml (captain), Man-Bear, Drake Perez.

Fun fact: One member describes himself as half human, half black bear.

Block 13

Team: Snow Motion, of Colorado

Sculpture Title: Thru the Looking Glass

Artist Statement: To take a closer look at our individual lives and the connection that we have with all mankind.

Team Members: Steve Mercia (captain), Carey Hosterman, Trent Mercia.

Fun fact: Team has won awards in Switzerland, Japan and in its home state.

Block 14

Team: Urbancountrymen, of New York

Sculpture Title: Screwed

Artist Statement: The sculpture titled “Screwed” is a design that was first thought of by artist Alan Tuttle. He had brought the idea to our team discussions and after many other ideas passed by, the idea of the screw passing through wood, seemed like the most viable option for our team. It offers the challenge that we are looking for as sculptors, as well as an interesting concept for the viewers. This sculpture has a double helix screw body, hollowed from the core with a giant Philips screw head protruding from a diagonal piece of wood. As a screw is driven into wood it creates a draw through tension and stress. In our society today tension and stress are two areas that we all can relate to in our own way. The name given to the sculpture is obviously a pun and meant to be funny. It is a name that no one will pass by without wonder. This idea in all seriousness, offers some great technical challenges that we will overcome. Our journey has brought us back together to sculpt snow after a long break. We are excited to create and celebrate a form of art that so many have spent countless hours thinking, planning and executing all to watch it melt back into the ground in a short time. We are the Urbancountrymen from the state of New York and we are excited to experience this event alongside so many other talented people. Thank you to all that make this event happen.

Team Members: Paul Aubin (captain), Alan Tuttle, Johnny Church.

Fun fact: Team includes a retired Coast Guard boatsman who won an award for art during his career.

Block 15

Team: The Driftless Snow Sculptors, of Iowa

Sculpture Title: Coming to Terms

Artist Statement: The Guardian of Truth is shackled and gravely wounded. The dangerous and deceitful knife of falsehoods has cut his wing, impeding his ability to soar as he should. The shackle of untruths has taken hold of his leg, severely restricting any advancement forward. The Guardian of Truth is endangered. Unless we free its Guardian from these distortions and impediments, The Truth will become irrelevant and is in great peril.

Team Members: Hugh McCarron (captain), Wayne McDermott, Jeremy Rudd.

Fun fact: Team holds artistic ties to the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium.