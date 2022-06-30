Meet your favorite local authors at Authorfest July 9

Over 30 authors are expected during the Eighth Annual Beachside Authorfest near Lake Geneva Public Library, 918 W. Main St., Lake Geneva.

The event is Saturday, July 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Beachside Authorfest is one of the highlights of summer in Lake Geneva,” said Chris Brookes, event coordinator and member of the Friends of the Library. The Friends and Breadloaf Books sponsor the event.

In addition to authors, there will be live music and representatives of the Walworth County Literacy Council will be on hand to inform about their organization.

But authors are the main draw of Authorfest.

At the event, authors will have individual booths surrounding the recently renovated library, in Library Park. The writers will be selling and signing books and discussing their works with guests.

Brookes said over half the authors are new to the event this year.

“We look forward to meeting them and welcoming back some old friends who have participated for many years,” she said.

New to Authorfest this year will be Alicia Boemi, Sandy Brehl, Nancy Dearborn, Susan Friedland, Robert Gullberg, Margaret Kasimatis, Christine Keleny, James Killian, Jen Schildgen, Dionne Lang a.k.a. Stella Rose, Patrick McBride, Mary Ann Noe, Susan Olson, Karen Radtke, Thomas Penisten, Penny Perry, Linda Ramey, Kerstin Schaefer, Maggie Smith, Laura Anne Bird, Rod Vick and Weigley Publications.

Returning authors include Sharon Angelici, Monette Bebow-Reinhard, Richard Bell, Chris Brownstein, tel delaMora, Dave Desimone, Michael Ferenz, Stephen Glick, Meadoe Hora, Frank Landi, Kenneth Linde, James Magruder, Carol Paur, Jerry Peterson, Georgann Prochaska, Christine Todd, Jean-Michel Smith and K.M. Waldvogel.

The event is free and open to the public.

Visit lglibrary.org for more information.