Metals exhibit open to submissions

WHITEWATER — Artists working in any type of metal can enter their work into an exhibit slated for next month at the Whitewater Arts Alliance Cultural Arts Center, 402 W. Main St.

The deadline for A Lasting Impression — Metal Design is Aug. 16, at 11:59 p.m.

Work must be original and made primarily of metal, though light embellishments involving other media may be permitted.

A Lasting Impression is scheduled for Fridays through Sundays, from Sept. 4 to 27. Hours are 2 to 4 p.m.

For alliance members, cost to enter submissions is $25 for three or four pieces.

Non-members will pay $35 for three pieces and $40 for four.

Visit www.whitewaterarts.org/shop/metal-exhibition-application-fee for details and to fill out an entry form.

In light of COVID-19, the center operates under a new policy.

Masks will be required, and up to 10 people will be allowed in the gallery at any one time.

Also at the center, the alliance will also host a scratchblock workshop Sept. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. Deadline to register is Sept. 6.